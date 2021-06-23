COSBY—Few players have had the ascension that Cosby High’s Riley Galler had over the last two years.
His progression over the final two years of his high school basketball career with the Eagles directly led him to an opportunity to play at the next level, as the big man put pen to paper to sign with Goucher College before wrapping up his senior year on The Hill.
“I’m very proud of Riley and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Cosby head coach Kurt Brooks said. “I can’t say enough about him. My first year at Cosby was also his first year, so I’ve got to see him grow over the four years.
“He was always tall, but he’s grown a lot both mentally and physically since he got here.”
Over the last two years Galler’s game grew in multiple facets, but most importantly the Eagles’ enforcer on the interior grew into a role that allowed him to control the battle on the boards and become a player difficult to keep from getting points in the paint.
During Cosby’s postseason run this past season, Galler played a large role in just getting the team going in the early portion of games. He had the team’s first eight points in a Class A Sectional win over Harriman. Galler also had their first six points in their Class A State Quarterfinal matchup against Pickett County, where he finished one rebound shy of a double-double in his final outing as an Eagle.
“Riley wasn’t fully grown into his body when he first got here,” Brooks said. “But he put in the work. He got faster, stronger, his defense got immensely better both in the low post and on the perimeter. I saw him grow up a lot, and had we not had the Riley we had this year I’m not sure we accomplish everything we did.”
The way the year played out for him, it’s no surprise the small college out of Baltimore, Md. came calling.
Goucher College sat out the 2020-21 basketball season, as did many smaller institutions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In their last full season that amassed a 6-19 record.
Next year, the program will head into its seventh season led by head coach and Goucher alum Tom Rose.
“It’s a nice place, the school is a great place, overall, and the coaching staff really stuck out to me,” Galler said. “The atmosphere there is nice, and I’m confident in the coaches they have.”
A 6-foot-6 forward, Galler will be one of two players that will account for the team’s tallest players immediately upon his arrival on campus.
The global pandemic didn’t just cast a shadow on smaller colleges and their ability to compete in athletics this season. It cast many hurdles on their recruiting efforts.
Galler’s recruitment had already taken some time to get off the ground. Fortunately his tape was able to circulate and find the school that wound up being the best fit for him in the end, anyway.
“The recruiting process was difficult with coaches not getting to come out to games this year, but travel ball helped out a lot,” Galler said. “It helped to be able to get out, play and get seen by coaches.”
Playing with travel teams helped numerous high school athletes that were looking to piece together one last line of film to send to colleges in hopes of being reached out to and secure an offer.
Galler got the benefit of not only playing over the summer, but getting to put together one of his best seasons in an Eagles uniform during his senior year.
“I think this year helped a lot with his recruitment,” Brooks said. “I know he was a big presence for us in the postseason, but if you look at any game this year that he wasn’t in foul trouble he played 30-plus minutes for us. I think there’s a lot to be said for a big that can play that many minutes and not get tired.”
To put how successful his senior year was into perspective, Galler was a part of two state tournament teams at Cosby in a span of three seasons. Over the course of his four seasons, Galler saw the program through three district titles and a pair of region title game appearances. He was a postseason honoree by District 2-A on multiple occasions.
“The experiences I’ve had at Cosby will only help me at the next level,” Galler said. “Whether it be our two state tournament runs, or consistently playing against some of the best talent in the state because of how difficult our schedules were. It’s sped up my development and prepared me for what’s next.”
