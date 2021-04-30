NEWPORT—A long week is finally coming to a close for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
After dropping a district series with Jefferson County earlier in the week, it appeared the Fighting Cocks were on track to end the week on a high note in the first game of Thursday’s twin bill against Chuckey-Doak.
CCHS led going into the sixth, but after giving up a run allowed the Black Knights to force extra innings and pull off the come from behind win.
As a result, C-D also took game two in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Fighting Cocks.
“We just have to move forward and control the things we have control over,” CCHS coach Andy Chrisman said. “It’s all about playing your best ball at the end of the season. We have one more week to fix as many little things as we can. We owe it to our seniors to play as hard as we can.”
After a Friday night trip to Johnson City, Tenn. to take on Science Hill, Cocke County (11-17) will have two games left to prepare for next week’s District 2-AAA Tournament.
The Fighting Cocks will enter the district tourney as the No. 5 seed, and will play No. 4 seed Jefferson County, marking the third game in less than two weeks between the two programs.
The Big Red fell in extra innings, 8-4, in Thursday’s first game.
Cocke County got on the board first with a sacrifice RBI groundout from Dylan Ellison to get Dylan Jackson across. Chuckey-Doak tied the game with a run in the second, but CCHS pushed back ahead with a run in the bottom half of the frame.
After getting on base with a lead-off double, Click scored on a wild pitch to put the Big Red ahead 2-1 after two innings.
The Black Knights tied the game on a sacrifice-fly RBI in the third. Cocke County went down in order in the bottom of the frame, but doubled its score in the fourth.
C-D took a brief lead in the top of the fourth on a two-out RBI single. With Zac Cortez on after a lead-off double, and Jacob King reaching on a walk, Josh Ellis pushed them both across on an RBI single to make it a 4-3 CCHS lead going into the fifth.
Chuckey-Doak tied the game in the sixth, and kept it deadlocked through seven innings to force extra innings.
In the top of the eighth the Black Knights put up four runs. Needing a response, Cocke County put two on with one out, but a 3-6-3 double play brought the first game to a close.
Cocke County closed the first game with five hits and three RBIs.
Chuckey-Doak used momentum from the way it finished the evening’s first game to take game two, 12-3.
Cocke County went down in order the first two innings, while the Black Knights put up a run in each of the first two frames to lead 2-0. They added a third run in the top of the third to make it a 3-0 game.
The Fighting Cocks were on the board in the bottom half of the third. Kameron Wheeler pushed the first run across on a two-out RBI double. David Stinnett got the second across with an RBI single to cut Chuckey-Doak’s lead to one.
The Black Knights responded by batting around in the fourth, putting up five runs on three base hits. They added four more in the top of the fifth to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Cocke County put two runners on in the fourth but stranded them in scoring position. Stinnett brought in the Fighting Cocks’ final run on an RBI single in the fifth, completing a team-best 2-for-3, two-RBI effort for CCHS in the nightcap defeat.
The Big Red closed the second game with five hits and RBIs on all three runs scored.
CCHS wraps up the regular season with a pair of home contests early next week. The Fighting Cocks host Carter on Monday, and Clinton on Tuesday. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
