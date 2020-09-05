COSBY—Fresh off a win against the North Greene Huskies, the Cosby High Eagles were hoping to start their 2020 campaign with a 2-0 mark for the first time since 2008.
The Cloudland Highlanders had different ideas, though. Coming off a loss from a week ago, the Highlanders jumped out to a large, early lead that helped push them to a 36-12 victory over the Eagles on Friday.
The first offensive series for Cosby (1-1) was not what head coach Kevin Hall and his Eagles envisioned.
Hunter Workman was hit as he was firing off a pass intended for his teammate when it was intercepted by a Highlander and fielded to the six yard line.
Cosby’s offensive struggles continued on throughout the first quarter.
The Highlanders ran the ball between the trenches, and added six points to the board led by junior running back, Seth Birchfield. Birchfield led the game in rushing with 105 yards and added a pair of touchdowns while returning a kick return fumble to the end zone for six more.
Cosby found itself in a hole that it seemed like it couldn’t get out of headed into the half.
Lawson and Calina both had impressive games last week against North Greene, but were unable to get anything going throughout the game rushing for a combined 48 yards.
After a shortened halftime due to a lighting delay in the first half, the Eagles still seemed a little lost on their first defensive possession of the second half.
Despite a tough first half, linebacker Doyne Calina led the Eagles in tackling with 13 on the night. He was a bright spot for an Eagles defense that saw its fair share of struggles in the first half.
Cosby gave up a touchdown late in the third quarter when Caleb Sluder found the end zone to extend the Highlanders’ lead to 36-0.
With 50 seconds left in the third quarter, the Eagles finally found the end zone on a pass from Workman to Corey Askew for a 23-yard touchdown.
“We have some guys that scored their first touchdowns tonight. Those are some big accomplishments.” Coach Kevin Hall said after Corey Aksew scored his first career touchdown.
The Cosby Eagles started to find some life late in the third to halt the strong rushing attack from Cloudland. That success on defense just came a little too late.
“Cloudland is a rough, physical bunch. I had about 20 players out there that were getting beaten up but they are a tough bunch and I’m super proud of my guys tonight.” Hall said.
Cloudland only attempted two passes the entire game in which one was complete for a no gain.
The Eagles continued to march down the field late into the fourth quarter on a pass play from Workman, as the senior connected with Logan Cline for a 19-yard pass to set up the Eagles with a first and goal.
Workman, a few plays later, found Cline again for a score. That also gave Cline his first receiving touchdown of his career after being sidelined most of the 2019 season.
Despite the loss, Workman threw the ball for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns to close out the night.
“We saw a few things that could open up our passing game there at the half that we could attack on and we did that and continued to move the football.” Hall said.
Cosby is slated to continue its home stand into next week, as it gets set to host Midway on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. from Virgil Ball Stadium.
