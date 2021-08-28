ERWIN—If you are a Cosby Cosby High football fan, the past two weeks have resulted in a lot of driving.
The Eagles (0-2) were en route to Erwin to square off against the Unicoi County Blue Devils (2-0) on Friday night, but met a program in a great rhythm as they silenced the Eagles, 44-0, at Gentry Stadium.
It didn’t take but one play for Unicoi County to find the endzone.
Nehemiah Edwards rumbled in a 61-yard touchdown run on the opening play to give the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead over Cosby.
Edwards finished the night with 103 rushing yards on six carries while adding two rushing touchdowns in their win.
Cosby’s offense struggled to get going early which would later cause more issues in the first half. Tyler Turner threw his first interception of the season that was returned for a touchdown.
Despite taking on a daunting defense, he managed to rush nine times for 32 yards, adding to his already lofty season rushing total.
Unicoi County continued to dominate the trenches and ran the ball right up Cosby’s alley.
In addition to Edwards, Caleb Pelaez rushed for 91 yards on seven attempts and added a rushing touchdown. Pelaez also ran back an interception in the first quarter.
Cosby’s defense has had a decent start to the season, but Friday night the unit faced one of the more powerful offenses it will see all season.
Despite the scores, Kevin Hall has been very optimistic about the way his defense will continue to improve.
“I think for the most part we responded really well,” Hall said. “We came out in the first half and I saw spurts of the defense that was really good. We forced some incompletions and other than the big run at the start of the game I’m glad to see all of the guys gel together.”
The Blue Devils continued their dominance up front as they only scored one time in the second half, another theme for Cosby this year.
“They were pretty good upfront. It’s just where we still so young and some of these guys plying their second game,” Hall said. “It’s hard to get them the live snaps to prepare them for a tall team like Unicoi.”
Cosby’s next game will be at Virgil Ball Stadium where they will play the Jellico Blue Devils in their home opener for the 2021 season.
“What we saw tonight is what we’ll see against Jellico,” Hall said. “You’ll see the same formations but they’ll sling the ball around a little more. We’ll have to get our guys in sync to fly around and make plays.”
Last season, Jellico topped the Eagles 52-6. Jellico is now in the same region as Cosby marking the Region 1-A opener for the Eagles, as well.
“This one is important, “Hall said. “Every game is important but this one is a region game and for them to be our rival we need to win this one.”
Cosby will host the Jellico Blue Devils next Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium. Kick-off is set at 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
