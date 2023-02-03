NEWPORT — This week, three Cocke County football players signed to cement the next chapters of their lives.
Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Baylor Baxter and lineman Zeke Ramos signed their National Letters of Intent.
Baxter signed with Mars Hill University after committing Sunday, while Ramos signed with The University of Pikeville after committing on January 20.
Brazen Stewart rounded out the trio by signing to Mars Hill on Friday, as he and Baxter will team up for the next four years in North Carolina.
CCHS athletic director Dr. Robert Vick became choked up when speaking about each of them, offering advice and discussing the significance of each player’s moment.
Head football coach Scotty Dykes echoed the sentiments, as he has watched each player grow through his four years at the helm in Newport.
“It’s kind of like a proud daddy moment,” he said. “These guys are like kids to me, like family. It’s just a special moment. It makes me smile.”
Dykes delved further into each one’s ability, saying that he thinks they will be “very special players for the teams they have selected.”
“Zeke, you can’t find guys that size that can move,” said Dykes. “Once they decide whether he will be a defensive lineman or offensive lineman, I look for him to be an all-conference type of player.”
Dykes added the same for Baxter and Stewart, noting their talents — as well as how special it will be for the pair of friends to reunite at the next level.
“Once Baylor understands the offense, he’s going to put up some big numbers at Mars Hill,” said Dykes. “And then Brazen, between special teams and kickoff returns and offensively — he’s going to be a touchdown-maker. So it will be exciting to watch as they mature into that role.”
“It’s great to see those two play at the same school. Makes it easy to see them play together,” he added. “And then Zeke in Kentucky, it’s going to be fun to watch.”
While all three players gear up for their next chapter, Dykes did have a word of warning before they begin conditioning for their freshman seasons.
And, having played at East Tennessee State with some time in the Canadian ranks, Dykes would know what it takes.
“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s a job. I don’t think most people realize what it takes at that level. 10, 12-hour days of football. But if you can get through those first couple weeks and understand the process, it will make you a better person, and you’ll succeed in life — not just in sports.
“If they take those lessons and learn them, they will be successful. Because it’s one thing to go to school. It’s another thing to graduate.”
With those words in mind, all three will look to finish this basketball season strong before entering this summer and prepping for the next level.
Still, they did take some time this week to savor what they have accomplished thus far.
“It’s really cool,” said Baxter. “It’s reality now. Got to go to work and keep getting better and be prepared for when they need me.”
Added Baxter’s dad, Eric: “It’s amazing. To hear other people brag on him and see other people’s confidence in him, it makes you feel good as a parent.”
Continued Stewart, who waited to sign so that he could have some family members on hand: “I feel relieved, to be honest. I’m just blessed.”
Having persevered through his father’s passing, Stewart did not take this step of his journey lightly.
“It’s made me stronger as a person and football player,” he said. “That Seymour game, I’ll always remember that.”
Ramos offered similar emotion, as he discussed signing without his grandfather present.
“It sucks, because he’s my biggest supporter,” said Ramos. “He never missed a basketball game in my elementary career or a baseball game.
“But when I got to high school, health got in the way a little bit. He still calls me after every game and checks on me.”
Ramos’ mom dug further, adding that he has called “every quarter”of Zeke’s high school athletic career to check for updates.
“He isn’t here, but he is here, you know,” Ramos said. “He showed up an hour-and-a-half before games and that’s not a joke. He was there.”
