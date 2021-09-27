For the second year in a row Cocke County's Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe qualified for the regional leg of the golf postseason.
For the second year in a row, that would be their final stop.
Shooting rounds in the high 70's on a day where even the best rounds were lucky to whiff par. Shropshire and Poe concluded a strong 2021 campaign at Monday's Region 1-AA Tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
Poe fired a round of 78, while Shropshire shot a 79. The top three individuals would qualify for the upcoming state tournament match. The top round of the day was a 71 by Volunteer's Jon Wes Lovelace. A pair of rounds at 72, one-over-par for the Greeneville course, were the final two qualifiers to advance.
