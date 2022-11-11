COOPER 1

Levi Cooper, pictured here during Cosby’s Homecoming matchup against North Greene, is the new athletic director and head football coach per an announcement on Thursday evening.

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — With the sending of one Thursday night tweet from Cosby assistant principal Will Lewis, Levi Cooper’s long-awaited ascension was made official.

After two stints as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator — the first of which began when he was just 23 and the latest of which ended in Cosby’s loss to Oliver Springs last Friday — Cooper was named Cosby’s athletic director and head football coach this week.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.