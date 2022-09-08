NASCAR 1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, laughs with Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith as they record a video after a press conference announcing that the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May 2023, on the steps of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. 

 Ethan Hyman, AP Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to one of its original venues that it left more than a quarter-century ago — North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina native Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the stock car body and the track's owner on Thursday to announce that the track will host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race next year — NASCAR's 75th anniversary season.

