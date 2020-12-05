NEWPORT—Friday night wasn’t the way the Cocke County Fighting Cocks had hoped to open their district schedule.
Instead, it turned into a lopsided victory for the Morristown East Hurricanes, as they seized control of the game late in the first quarter and pulled away for a 71-38 win over CCHS.
Cocke County (2-4, 0-1 District 2-AAA) came out strong and had the upper hand on Morristown East (7-3, 1-0 District 2-AAA) through most of the first quarter. As the period aged, though, the game slowly turned in East’s favor, where it remained for the rest of the night.
“We came out with great energy and emotion, which our two big things we have to do,” CCHS coach Casey Ragan said. “When we play with that kind of energy we can play with anybody. We’re undersized and sometimes outmatched, but when we play like we did to start this game we can play with anybody.
“Late in the first they started to make a run, and we got a little lost in our transition defense. More than anything, it’s a mentality thing for us. Once one or two things go wrong we normally fight back, but we didn’t tonight. We’ve got to be more consistent in getting over that and continuing to fight back.”
Offensive struggles kept Cocke County from getting back in the game once it fell behind.
Morristown East didn’t help matters by putting up 43 points combined in the second and third quarters, but CCHS struggled to create its own scoring opportunities to keep pace with the streaky ‘Canes.
“I don’t think we played very great, offensively,” Ragan said. “We still didn’t play terrible either. We had some good shots that just didn’t fall, but it’s still a work in progress. We did a great job in the first quarter, but as the game progressed it just got away from us.”
The Hurricanes’ pressure defense played a large role in Cocke County’s offensive struggles. More importantly, it allowed them to get stops and turn them into instant points on the opposite end to put together runs throughout the game.
“I thought we did a good job breaking their press,” Ragan said. “Our issues came in turnovers in the front court, or we’d miss a shot and not get back. I think that’s what hurt us the most. We were expending so much energy to beat the press, but once we did we’d make a mistake or miss a shot and not beat them back down the floor.”
Despite their struggles, Keaston Jackson led the Fighting Cocks in scoring for the second time this week. After a 20-point effort against Tennessee High on Tuesday, he had 13 on Friday to pace CCHS against the ‘Canes.
“He was tremendous on Tuesday night,” Ragan said. “He’s starting to get his basketball legs back under him (since coming over from football). He had a great Thanksgiving tournament the week before. Wasn’t 100% tonight, but I’ll take him at 80% every time.”
Cocke County led 11-7 midway through the first, thanks in large part to its ability to get second chance buckets on the interior. Keaston Jackson and Baylor Baxter atoned for all but two of the Fighting Cocks’ first-quarter points.
“We’ve been harping on rebound, particularly on the defensive end, but getting those second chance points on offense too,” Ragan said. “We’ve got to create our own scoring opportunities, and we did a good job packing it in to start the game.
Morristown East fought back late in the frame, though. The ‘Canes used a 9-0 run in the latter portion of the period to take a 19-13 lead with 1:21 left in the first. Jackson put in a basket at the end of the period to make it a 19-15 lead going into the second.
East opened the second on another run, this time scoring 10 unanswered to lead 29-15. Baxter snapped the run with a drive to the cup, and Jody Swann added a 3-pointer a few possessions later to get CCHS back within single digits of the lead at a 29-20 deficit.
The ‘Canes closed the half strong, though, outscoring the Big Red 11-2 over the final three minutes to lead 40-22 at the break.
Needing quick offense to cut down East’s near 20-point lead, Cocke County came up shot.
The closest CCHS would come to Morristown East’s lead in the third quarter was 17 points. Even then, the ‘Canes finished the period on a 10-1 run to lead 58-32 at the end of the third.
Trailing by 26, the Fighting Cocks’ struggles on offense proved to be too much.
Only scoring six points in the final frame, the deficit for Cocke County grew as East went on to put the finishing touches on a 33-point victory on Friday.
