Coming off a tough loss last week against Jellico, the Cosby Eagles headed west for their week four matchup in hopes of coming back with the season’s first win and something to build off of with the off week on deck.
Instead, though, the Eagles would be shutout by the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs, 20-0 in their longest road trip of the season to date.
Cosby fell to 0-4 with the loss to the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs. The Eagles’ next game is in two weeks, yet again on the road to Cloudland.
“During this off week we’re going to heal up and get back to work,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We’ve got some things we need to clean up offensively and defensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.