COSBY—On Friday, the Cosby Eagles and Lady Eagles rode home with their unbeaten records in league play still intact.
The high of their victories at Greenback would be short-lived, though.
On Saturday, the Cosby Lady Eagles (6-2, 3-0 District 2-A) were informed they would have to curtail basketball activities due to COVID-19 complications within the program. On Sunday, the Eagles (4-4, 3-0 District 2-A) were informed of the same.
“Cosby Lady Eagles basketball is officially shut down due to a close contact positive on the team,” Cosby Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said on Twitter, Saturday. “After I talk to administration I’ll update on our time table for our return date. Everybody have a Merry Christmas and stay safe.”
The official Twitter account for the Cosby boys’ program released a similar statement the very next day.
Both teams were scheduled to take on Tennessee High on Tuesday. As of now that game has been postponed, as both schools will attempt to make those games up before season’s end.
Also at stake is the Oneida Christmas Tournament both programs were slated to be at early next week.
With updated CDC guidelines on quarantines when involved with COVID-19 complications, such as the close contact situation for the Lady Eagles, as long as no further issues arise the girls’ program could still be able to compete at the 3-day holiday event that begins Dec. 28.
An update on whether the program will travel to Oneida for the Oneida Christmas Tournament is expected to be provided at a later date this week.
The boys’ program, however, is unlikely to make their scheduled trip to Oneida next week. Assuming they do not make the trip, their next outing won’t come until after the new year on Jan. 5 when they host Scotty County.
That contest would come 17 days after their most recent outing.
On Friday, the Lady Eagles secured their 40th consecutive District 2-A victory after overcoming a 9-point halftime deficit at Greenback. They trailed 26-17 at the half before fighting back for a 54-43 victory.
Since Lowe took over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Cosby girls’ basketball team has remained undefeated, and largely uncontested in District 2-A outings over the last four seasons.
The Eagles had it a little easier in the nightcap on Friday. They knocked off the Cherokees 67-34, gaining them their fourth victory of the season.
With the Lady Eagles withstanding the possibility of traveling to Oneida for its Christmas Tournament early next week, both programs are slated to be back in action with a pair of home matchups against Scotty County on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Hancock County on Friday, Jan. 8.
