COSBY—For the first time in nine years, the Cosby High Eagles’ week 11 matchup won’t be their final outing of the season.
Only one matchup remains before the Eagles take the field in a postseason setting for the first time since 2011, as Cosby hosts Hampton in its regular season finale on Friday night (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net)
“This has been a crazy season,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “There’s a little extra excitement than there has been in year’s past at this point in this season, particularly amongst our seniors. Those guys are certainly excited about the playoffs.”
Cosby (3-7, 1-2 Region 1-2A) and Hampton (7-1, 2-1 Region 1-2A) have a long, storied rivalry that goes back many years.
Although Hampton has gotten the best of that series, the Eagles have still had more success than most in their annual matchups with the Carter County juggernaut.
“For the longest time we owned their only region loss over a long span of years,” Hall said. “They still rarely lose a region game. We’ve had success against them in the past. We’ve given them all they wanted a few times, even when they were way better than us. It’s been one of those games that brings the best out in us, sometimes.”
The last week has brought good news to the Cosby football program, as it was announced a week ago that it would be moved back down to a 1A classification beginning next season.
“We’re moving back to where we belong,” Hall said. “We never had any business being classified as a 2A school to begin with. The schedule that came with it has had a significant impact on our program that goes beyond wins and losses.
“After so long of getting beat on by these teams that vastly outnumber us in roster size, you have kids that lose interest and stop coming out. We’re hopeful getting moved back down helps reverse that effect.”
Cosby has played in Class 2A since the 2015 season, as the school was slightly over the limit to remain in Class 1A. While the last six years have been a struggle playing in the higher classification, the Eagles will depart their era as a 2A program in style after securing a berth in the playoffs earlier in the season.
“Regardless of how we got it, I feel we’re deserving of our playoff spot,” Hall said. “I have no doubt we would have beat Sullivan North if we played early in the season, like we were scheduled to play.”
While historic rivals await Cosby in their move back to 1A football, two of those foes won’t be along to remain a league foe for the Eagles beginning next year.
Current Region 1-2A leaders Hampton and South Greene will remain Class 2A programs after the TSSAA’s announced reclassification numbers for sports beginning with the 2021-22 season.
“I’m not sure you’ll see them back on our schedule,” Hall said. “There’s always a chance any of the Greene County schools could just because they’re so close. Hampton’s too much of a drive for us.
“We’ll want to try and get some teams on the schedule we feel we can go compete against, and maybe get some extra wins, moving forward.”
Next year will mark the first time since 2004 Cosby and Hampton weren’t in the same region, and the first time since 2013 that Cosby and South Greene won’t be region rivals.
Although they won’t be league foes in 2021, Cosby and Hampton will square off in a regional setting on Friday night.
The Eagles are already guaranteed to be on the road to open the State Playoffs next week, but Hampton must win Friday night to secure a home game to open the postseason.
Trying to knock the Bulldogs down a peg in the postseason seeding won’t be an easy task.
Hampton enters Friday’s matchup outscoring opponents in its seven victories by a margin of 269-40, which includes three shutout victories on the year. The Bulldogs most recent victory came in a 49-7 rout of Class 5A foe Volunteer.
“We’ve got to find ways to limit their possessions,” Hall said. “Whether it’s turnovers, getting creative and aggressive on fourth downs, try and steal a possession here and there. We’ve got to do things like that to keep the ball out of their hands.”
Hampton’s lone loss on the year came in a 35-31 thriller at South Greene, in a game that came down to the final drive and resulted in a comeback win for the unbeaten Rebels.
While the Bulldogs’ offense has proven to be potent all year long, averaging 37.5 points per game, their defense has been well-versed in limiting opponents’ abilities to move the ball and score.
Hampton’s defense has allowed less than 10 points per game this season, right around the number of points Cosby’s offense has averaged throughout the year.
Although the Eagles snapped a four-game scoring drought against Jellico a week ago, they’re still searching for more ways to consistently put points on the board heading into Friday’s regular season finale.
“Penalties and turnovers have been a killer for us these last few weeks,” Hall said. “Last week, we were in the red one three times and couldn’t come away with a score because of those. Limiting those, and finding a way to run the ball and keep the chains moving will be key for us, this week.”
A victory on Friday could bump Cosby up to the third seed out of Region 1-2A for next week’s Class 2A State Playoffs. A loss will hold the Eagles in the fourth slot out of the region, setting them up for a trip to face Region 2-2A champion Meigs County in the opening round of the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.