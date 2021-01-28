NEWPORT—Championship games are supposed to be exciting.
Tuesday night's Area 9 Class A title still was if you were a Newport Grammar fan.
Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors swept the league's titles for the year, and did so in dominating fashion. The Warriors took down Wearwood 56-4, while the Lady Warriors captured their first title since 2013 with a 44-14 victory over Wearwood.
Both teams will next be in action at the Section 2 Class A tournament, which tips off on Saturday. Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors will enter the next section of the postseason bracket as No. 1 seeds
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 44, WEARWOOD 14 (GIRLS)
Looking to bring home their first area championship since 2013, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors came out determined to rein in some postseason hardware.
Jumping out to a large lead in the early going, Tuesday's Area 9-A title was well in hand by the half, as the Lady Warriors topped Wearwood 44-14.
Emersen Smith helped lead NGS, putting together a championship-worthy effort with a game-high 20 points in Tuesday night's victory. Hayden Carter joined her in double figures with 11 points.
The Lady Warriors took control early and never relented from the opening tip.
Newport Grammar led Wearwood 11-1 after the first period, and carried a 25-3 lead into the half. Carter had all 11 of her total points by the half to pace the Lady Warriors out to a 22-point halftime lead.
Smith caught fire in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third and finishing with seven more points in the fourth quarter.
NGS pushed its lead to a 35-5 advantage going into the final frame, as it went on to finish off Tuesday's title bout with a 30-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (44): Emersen Smith 20, Hayden Carter 11, Ellie Proffitt 5, Carsie Ellison 5, Leah Hammonds 3.
WEARWOOD (14): Hope Shular 10, Kylie Reddell 4.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 56, WEARWOOD 4 (BOYS)
Championship games are notorious for being highly contested, intense battles to determine the best of the best.
But, then you have the way the Newport Grammar Warriors handled their title matchup.
The Warriors wasted little time securing their first piece of hardware in the postseason, as they completely dismantled Wearwood 56-4 in Tuesday night's Area 9-A championship game.
Kyler Hayes and Oren Hazelwood led NGS in scoring in Tuesday's title tilt. Hayes led all scorers with 20 points, while Hazelwood poured in another 16. Both were retired by halftime.
Hayes netted 14 points in the first, as he and Hazelwood combined for 26 of the Warriors 30 points in the opening period.
NGS led 30-0 after the first, and continued the onslaught going into the half, taking a 46-0 lead into the locker room.
Wearwood finally snapped its scoring drought in the second half, but the Warriors continued to clamp down on the defensive end.
Newport Grammar took a 52-2 lead into the fourth before finishing off Tuesday night's 52-point victory over Wearwood to claim the Area 9-A title.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (56): Kyler Hayes 20, Oren Hazelwood 16, Trent Leas 6, Bo Proffitt 4, Maddux Carter 4, Maurice Timmons 2, Tucker Hembree 2, Jackson Williams 2.
WEARWOOD (4): Lane Treadaway 2, Lance Eslinger 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.