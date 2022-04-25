Fresh off a series sweep over Florida in Gainesville, the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team returns home to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against Xavier and Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols have won six straight heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Musketeers and will look to improve to 10-1 in midweek games with a victory.Tuesday will mark the first meeting between Tennessee and Xavier since a 17-1 victory for the Big Orange back in 2010. Five of the previous six meetings have been played in Knoxville.
The Vols host No. 17/19 Auburn this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Friday's series opener is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the first two games of the series will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.