The Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors played their first game of the new year Tuesday evening against the Lady Eagles of Surgoinsville. NGS defended their home court in impressive fashion topping Surgoinsville, 55-24.
Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire led the way for Newport Grammar in the game. Carter held the hot hand in the first quarter scoring 12 of the Lady Warrior’s 22 points in the period. She would finish the contest with a game high 18 points.
The majority of Shropshire's points were scored in the third quarter. She would knock down two 3-pointers in the period on her way to 16 points for the game. It was a true team effort for the Lady Warriors as eight players recorded baskets.
NGS will return to the hardwood tonight for a home game against Rogersville. That game will begin at 6 p.m.
