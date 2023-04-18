Last Friday night, the Cocke County track and field team competed at a rain-soaked Kyle Morrell Invitational in Morristown.
It was not the first time this CCHS team has battled adverse weather conditions, as huge wind gusts ripped across the track at Science Hill during a meet in Johnson City earlier this year.
Still, Dudley’s team did not let the weather hamper it at either event — something he has focused on this season.
“To our kids’ credit, they handled it well,” he said. “They believe in what we say. We can’t control the weather. What we can control is how we handle ourselves, so that’s been really positive to see that.”
He was also excited to see several records broken — both personal and team-related — despite conditions that left the team under a tent at one point as rain came down in sheets.
The girls team claimed third place overall, with the girls’ 4x200 relay team — which consisted of Jessi Swanger, Elaina Lewis, Mariah Thornton and Lexi Massengill — snapping a Modern School Record with a time of 1:51.83.
The 4x800-meter team notched a second-place finish in that event with a combined time of 10:59.38, and another second-place result occurred in the girls’ 3200-meter event after Jenna Pittman crossed the finish line.
One of Cocke County’s two first-place finishes came in the 4x400-meter relay, as CCHS finished with a time of 4:31.48.
Meanwhile, Jessi Swanger finished first overall in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.97 seconds, and she notched second place in the 100-meter event with a time of 13.22 seconds.
“Those girls can run,” summarized Dudley. “Elaina has been with us for four years, Jessi Swanger and Mariah Thornton have been with us three, and Lexi Massengill is an exceptional freshman — she’s not scratched the surface of her full potential.”
“Personally, that’s really cool,” added Lewis of the Modern School record. “We set last year’s record, so to come back and be fresh and do it again, it’s really cool for me. I like having a record as a senior.
“We have really good experience. Two of us are older, so it feels like we can show the ropes to the younger ones.”
Lewis added that her ultimate goal for this season is to reach state.
But Dudley is quick to pump the brakes on thoughts of who could make the jump to state, since he is first trying to maintain focus on finishing out this season strong.
One step in that lies in working on handoffs, which he said were sloppy on the track Friday night.
“I’ve got to do a better job coaching them,” he noted. “But the sky is the limit for them.”
In other team-related finishes, the Cocke County boys’ 4x800-meter relay team finished third with a time of 9:06.80.
As far as individual athletes, many posted personal records on Friday night.
Tajuan Dockery hit two personal records, one in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.38 and another in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.58.
Daniel Price was the top runner for CCHS in both events, finishing ninth in the 100-meter with a time of 12.02 and 10th in the 200-meter with a time of 25.35.
As a team, CCHS finished ninth overall in that event.
Alex Fine and Alejandro Ayala both hit personal bests in the 800-meter event, with Fine placing fourth with a time of 2:14.99 and Ayala placing 10th with a time of 2:19.43.
Elijah Hembree notched a personal record in the 1600-meter event with a time of 6:11.32 — good for 16th place.
Will Sutton had a “huge” PR in long jump, placing 15th with a distance of 18-02.00.
Ethan McCracken had a similar result in the triple jump, as he placed 13th with a distance of 32-10.50.
Cris Flockhart notched a PR in shot put with a 17th-place finish of 34, rounding out the best boys performances for the Big Red.
On the girls’ side, Massengill lived up to her billing with a personal best of 1:07.83 in the 400-meter to finish at ninth place in that event.
Hannah Suggs was seventh in the 3200-meter event, though her time was not available on TNMileSplit.com.
That event is one that Dudley pointed to as a state possibility for Pittman, but she was not the only “Jenna” to succeed on the day.
Jenna Arms threw a personal best of 22 feet in shot put to place 15th, while Sydnie Hudson set a new PR in the 300-meter hurdles with a 14th-place finish of 1:19.43.
Finally, Mariah Thornton set another individual record in the 100-meter hurdles when she placed fourth with a time of 18.44 seconds.
Overall, the day was another long but successful one for Dudley’s team, and he detailed that optimism with a word of warning.
“This is kind of what we expected for this time of year,” he said. “Our times are starting to drop. But the good thing is that we still have a lot left this season, and we can’t get complacent.”
CCHS will look to avoid that this week during practice as it prepares for another meet on Friday — the Dale Legg Invite at Anderson County High School.
Field events will begin at 5:!5 p.m., while track events are set to start at 5:30.
