Victor Shults and Francisco Garcia have their work cut out for them in the next few days.
But to know the kind of balancing act they are up against, one must first backtrack to earlier this week.
On Tuesday night, the Cocke County wrestling team lost to Jefferson County, falling in seven of 11 matches.
“And out of those seven, three were winning and kind of messed up, and it didn’t go their way,” said Shults. “We only lost by two matches. So if we could have held on in two of those, it’s a different outcome.
“They all wrestled really well — it’s just that things don’t always go your way.”
Granted, that loss came after the team wrestled three other groups the previous Saturday at Claiborne. So the constant barrage was beginning to take its toll.
They bounced back on Thursday, though, at least for the most part.
CCHS bludgeoned Knox Central and Fulton 72-6 and 72-0, respectively, after falling to Hardin Valley 48-33 in the first match of the night.
“First match, I think we were a little beaten and banged up,” said Shults. “We’ve had a lot of matches here lately and had some kids get banged up here in the last week or so.”
“We wrestled three matches Saturday, a tough Jeff County team Tuesday and had to wrestle a really tough Hardin Valley team tonight,” he said Thursday. “We need a little break and a long weekend to bounce back for region stuff Tuesday.”
And therein lies the balancing act: how to find adequate rest for the team while still preparing them for a difficult region slate this week, starting Tuesday night at Alcoa.
“It’s going to be really crucial that we rest of enough where we can heal, but we can’t completely quit working because it’s such a pivotal part of the season,” said Shults. “We’re sitting at 18-4, but that can change really quickly if you drop a couple regional matches.”
So, too, can individual standings — which are vital for a Cocke County team that sent five wrestlers to sub-state last year and hopes to do the same with all 11 this season.
“The next three or four on the schedule are all region teams, which will play a crucial role in individual and team aspects,” Shults said. “It’s really trying to come together and balance between rest and still working to get stuff accomplished.”
So, how does one balance those two as equally possible? Shults dug into his practice plan for further detail.
“We try to, at this point, drill it out pretty hard for the first 30 minutes of practice then tone it back,” he said. “Where we went wrong, what we can improve on, kind of a film study.
“Right now you’re getting to that point in the season; some kids are right at 30 matches. You’re hitting the point where your body is worn out, so rest is a big key.”
So, going into this week, Cocke County will look to perfect that balancing act — while keeping its primary goals at the forefront.
“It’s not just about wins and losses,” said Shults. “Just have to keep pushing forward and not change the end of year goal: to be as good as we can be individually, and the team stuff will take care of itself.”
