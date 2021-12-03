COSBY—The home opener for the Cosby Eagles didn’t go as planned as they fell to the Pigeon Forge Tigers, 55-43.
It was an uphill climb for the Eagles all night as they battled the impressive front line of the Tigers. Outmatched in height, the Eagles were not when it came to fighting spirit.
Shayden O’Dell and Corey Askew did everything in their power to keep Cosby in the game, but poor shooting kept the Eagles from gaining any traction.
The Tigers’ Corey Bohanan created problems for the Eagles all night. Bohanan knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest on his way to a 22 point performance.
Two of his 3-pointers came in the opening quarter that saw Pigeon Forge score 16 points.
Second chance opportunities around the basket favored the Eagles early on, which enabled them to score 10 points in the opening period.
Head coach Cody Lowe knew tackling Pigeon Forge would be a tall task for his team.
“Basketball is a game of matchups and Pigeon Forge is a horrible one for us,” Lowe said. “I venture to say they will be the biggest team we play all year long. They also play zone and we don’t like to see when it comes to our offense.”
The second quarter of the game was the real difference maker as the Eagles went cold for a long stretch. Pigeon Forge feed the hot hand of Bohanan to claim a 33-16 lead at the half.
A slow and methodical comeback was made by the Eagles in the second half. They ramped up the pressure on defense causing the Tigers to turn the ball over on several occasions. Cosby outscored Pigeon Forge 13-12 in the third quarter but were still down, 45-29.
As the fourth quarter started, it was looked as if the momentum had shifted in Cosby’s favor thanks to key 3-pointers by Paxton Coggins late in the third.
The Eagles went on to outscore the Tigers yet again in the fourth but couldn’t make enough stops on defense to fully turn the tide.
Despite the loss, Lowe was proud of the effort his team put forth. He said a few breaks late in the game could have made a difference.
“We got down 24 early in the third and could have folded our tent and got run out of here. We made a run that cut it to 12 and were one shot from the wing from being down just nine,” Lowe said.
“Unfortunately we didn’t shoot very well tonight as a whole. We were 15 of 42 from the field and you can’t beat teams doing that.”
The turnover from last year’s team has left several of Cosby’s players facing a new reality in the 2021-22 season. More is being asked of each player as they look to fill voids that were left by the prior senior class.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that were role players last year that are having to step up and play bigger minutes. They need to stay together and believe in what we’re doing and we’ll be ok.”
The growing pains are hard to deal with given the success of Cosby’s program in the past, but playing hard is something that has been instilled in each team.
Lowe said that is the path to moving forward and getting back to where the team wants to be.
“We have a lot of things to clean up, but we play hard. You give me a team that plays hard and I’ll show you a team that’s going to get better.
PIGEON FORGE (55): Corey Bohanan 22, Aiden Lacey 8, Tanner Robinson 5, Holt Hensley 5, Sebastian Lewis 4, Tray Bohanan 4, Mason Shults 3, Bryson King 2, Ashton Creswell 2.
COSBY (43): Shayden O’Dell 15, Corey Askew 12, Paxton Coggins 8, Slate Shropshire 4, Hayden Green 4.
