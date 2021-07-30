COSBY—With the 2021 season inching closer, the Cosby Eagles have moved a step towards the season opener.
On Tuesday they wrapped up the 7-on-7 portion of preseason activities, as they’ll shift to full-padded practice for the remainder of the lead-up to opening kickoff of the year.
The Eagles have new faces all around the football this upcoming season, one notable position would be quarterback.
A position that was previously locked up by three-year starter and now graduated, Hunter Workman. Head coach Kevin Hall is giving reps to three quarterbacks before the season starts.
Three candidates have been on the list for the QB1 spot for Cosby — Dillon Huff, Chase Joyce and Tyler Turner — all look to bring something new to the table for the Eagles’ offense.
“We have three really different styles at the quarterback spot this season,” Hall said. “They have definitely made improvements from the last scrimmage we had. I’m really excited to see what they can do out on the field this year.”
One flaw for Cosby in the 2020 campaign was a lack of depth on both sides of the ball. 2021 is a different story.
Due to transfers and injuries, Cosby had many athletes play both sides of the ball. Fatigue was definitely an issue that hurt the Eagles in the the late grind of the season.
“Right now we have close to the same amount as we had last year.” Hall said. “When school starts back up in a few weeks I hope to expect we have near 30 kids ready to strap up and get after it.”
As Cosby closed out the last of its 7-on-7 matchups with Chuckey-Doak, Hall was pleased with what he saw from Tuesday’s scrimmage.
“From the first scrimmage with Cocke County, the first one with Chuckey-Doak, and this 7-on-7 with Chuckey-Doak I feel as if we’re moving along really well,” Hall said. “If we keep making that progress I will be very pleased but we still have some things to work on.”
As the new season approaches within the coming weeks, Cosby is looking to straighten out any kinks on both sides of the football.
“Offensively we have to get better in the run game,” Hall said. “We also need to establish a little more dominance up front as well. We’re gonna be a little bigger in the trenches than we were last year but we’re gonna be younger.
“I’d like to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball up front. I have a lot of athletes that haven’t played much football before. Hopefully we can get more reps in before the season starts.”
With hopes of having new faces on the roster, Hall will look to start the year on the right foot as the Eagles kick off the 2021 campaign at Sunbright on Aug. 20.
