Spectaculars grabs, home runs and a crucial double play were all highlights of Cocke County’s big district tournament win over Claiborne County Thursday afternoon.
The Fighting Cocks came into the game as the five seed in the tournament after going winless in district play. All those bad memories were erased in the opening round after the 6-4 victory that moves Cocke County into a winners bracket game against top see Grainger County.
Senior Bryce Click led the way for the Fighting Cocks at the plate with a two-homer game. It was the first home runs hit by a Big Red player this season. Issac Dorsey was impressive on the mound limiting the Bulldogs to four runs and the staff allowed just five hits. Dylan Jackson picked up the save for the Fighting Cocks.
