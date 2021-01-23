SEVIERVILLE—After a crushing performance on Tuesday night, the Cocke County Lady Red needed something to begin building off of again.
They nearly came away with an upset of a top 10 team in the state, but the No. 8 Sevier County Bearettes were able to stave off a scrappy effort by the Lady Red with a 45-36 victory on Friday night.
“I was proud of the way we came back in on Wednesday after that loss at Seymour,” CCHS coach Chris Mintz said. “We had, I felt, one of our best practices of the year. That carried over to tonight. We played close enough to win tonight. Just too many missed opportunities in the end.”
Cocke County (10-8, 3-4 District 2-AAA) had opportunities to pull the upset, but turnovers and missed chances were its ultimate undoing.
“Too many turnovers on the offensive end, and we let them kill us on the boards,” Mintz said. “We had opportunities. Over the last three, three-and-a-half minutes we had a chance to cut into the lead and missed a wide-open shot. Then, the next three possessions we turned it over. We’ve got to do better in the final minutes.”
The Lady Red were within four of Sevier County’s lead with just under four minutes to play. However, they would only score one more point the rest of the way, allowing the eighth-ranked Bearettes (18-2, 8-0 District 2-AAA) hold on in another close call in league play.
Paige Niethammer led Cocke County in scoring with 12 points, despite fouling out early in the fourth after being hampered by foul trouble all evening.
“She’s one of the few posts we have on the team,” Mintz said. “When she went out, that hurt us. I felt she got three tacky-tack fouls called on her in the first half. Not having her in hindered us. We felt our strength would be to get the ball inside and let her score.”
Niethammer had three fouls in the first half, and picked up her fourth early in the third quarter. Not having her on the floor hindered the Lady Red’s ability to clean up the glass and fully run their offense.
While points came at a premium throughout the night for CCHS, defensively it could not have asked for a much better effort.
By night’s end it held Sevier County to its lowest point total since a 48-32 win over Morristown West on Jan. 8. In the three games since the Bearettes had scored in the 60’s each time.
“Defensively, I thought we played well enough to leave with a victory,” Mintz said. “We didn’t want to give them any easy buckets. Once they get going they’re really hard to slow down. We switched up our defensive sets a lot to try and keep them guessing and slow them down.”
Friday night was just the seventh time all season the Bearettes were held under 50 points in a game.
Sevier County led 7-6 in an early back-and-forth battle. Niethammer had a pair of buckets in the paint for CCHS, but after picking up her second foul the Lady Red went cold on the offensive end.
The Bearettes took advantage of their misfortune, ripping off a 7-0 run to take a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter. Jayda Harden connected on a three to halt Cocke County’s drought, though, and sparked a 5-0 run to end the period, cutting the Bearettes’ lead to three at 14-11.
Both teams slogged through the first four minutes of the second, but Cocke County rallied to tie the game at 15-all at the midway point of the frame.
Cocke County missed a chance to take the lead with three minutes left in the first half. To make matters worse, Niethammer picked up her third foul after playing most of the second quarter with two fouls.
Sevier County responded with its first field goal of the period with 2:46 left in the second, giving it an 18-15 lead.
The Lady Red took the final possession and cashed in a free-throw off a late foul, cutting the Bearettes’ lead at the half to two, 20-18.
Gracie Gregg gave the Lady Red their first lead of the night, sinking a three on their first possession of the second half. After adding a basket, they were out to a 23-20 lead early in the third quarter.
Sevier County responded with a 5-0 jaunt to reclaim the lead, but a three by Sydney Clevenger put CCHS back on top midway through the frame.
The Bearettes came back with a 7-0 run to end the half, capped by a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give them a 32-26 lead — their largest since an 8-point advantage in the first quarter — going into the fourth.
Sevier County’s run continued with a basket on the first possession of the fourth, making it an eight point game once again. Niethammer — playing with four fouls — ended the Lady Red’s drought with a mid-range jumper with 6:38 left to play.
CCHS cut Sevier County’s lead to six, twice. On both occasions the Bearettes immediately answered to push the margin back to eight.
With 3:47 left, a second-chance bucket by Camryn Halcomb brought Cocke County within four of the lead. Sevier County’s defense made points hard to come by the rest of the way, though.
As a result, the Bearettes pushed ahead by seven with under a minute-and-a-half to play, limiting Cocke County to a single point in a 2-minute span.
Ultimately that span would be the difference in the end. Sevier County tacked on two more points before the final horn to cap off the 9-point victory.
Cocke County will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 25, when it traverses west to take on Campbell County. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
