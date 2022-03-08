NEWPORT—The Smoky Mountain Little League youth baseball leagues are now accepting applications for youth baseball registration. Leagues ages are 4-15 as of August 31,2022. The registration fee for the 2022 year will be $40 payable to the Smoky Mountain Little League.
The last day to register is on Saturday March 19, 2022. All registrations will be completed online by using the newporttn.recdesk.com platform.
The youth baseball leagues are also accepting applications for coaches for 2021 Little League Baseball season. No prior coaching experience is required but basic knowledge of the game is a must.
All applicants are subject to a Nationwide Background Check. Applications may be completed on the recdesk platform at newporttn.recdesk.com. For any more questions, please call the Newport Parks and Recreation Department at 423-623-7304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.