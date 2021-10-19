After taking home the championship with a dominant year in 2020, Newport’s Jimmy Owens finished the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season with a fourth-place finish in points in his title defense season.
Closing out the year at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio over the weekend, Owens secured his 30th top 10 of the year with a 10th-place finish in the season finale.
Tim McCreadie, the series winner in 2021, finished Saturday’s penultimate event with a fifth-place run. Rookie Ricky Thornton Jr. took the checkered flag in the $100,000 to win event to finish the campaign.
Owens’ year on the LOLMDS circuit closes with a pair of wins and 13 top five finishes. Of the 80 races he’s run this year across multiple series he’s driven his No. 20 Ramirez Motorsports machine to victory lane on seven different occasions, including last week’s $20,000 to win event at nearby 411 Speedway in Seymour held by the FloRacing Night in America Series.
