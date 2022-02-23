Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.
Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
“He has learned so much about how to move without the ball,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He made some great cuts tonight. He’s a lethal player when he does that.” Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Tennessee, which made 9 of 18 3-pointers as a team.
Tennessee’s talent barely dipped when Barnes went to his bench as the reserves had their way with Missouri. In the first half, the Volunteers outscored the Tigers 15-3 in bench points on the way to a 36-27 lead. The Tigers went more than seven minutes without a basket early in the second half as Tennessee opened a 21-point lead to put the game out of reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.