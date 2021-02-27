After a tumultuous year filled with uncertainty, the Cocke County Elementary Basketball postseason is finally here.
While a little later than usual, the annual county basketball tournament is set to tip-off on Monday, March 1, and will run through Saturday when the championship and consolation games will be played.
All tournament games, minus Saturday’s championship and consolation games, will be held at Northwest Elementary. Saturday’s slate will still be played at Cocke County High School.
The first round and quarterfinals will begin on Monday, and will play through Thursday, which will lead into Friday’s semifinal round.
Wednesday is the only day during next week’s tourney in which no games will be played.
Protocols put in place during the regular season due to the ongoing pandemic will still be in place for the tournament.
There will be a limited capacity of fans at all tournament games.
Each school will have a list of 75 people that will be admitted. Each school will submit a list for admittance to each game, and at the end of each game the gym will be cleared out to admit people for the next game, except for the Saturday games at Cocke County High School.
All schools will be able to send 75 people to watch any or all of the Saturday games at CCHS.
Games will begin at 5 p.m. on each night of the tournament. The final games on Monday and Tuesday night are schedule to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the final games are scheduled to tip at 8:45 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, PARROTTSVILLE HOLD TOP SEEDS FOR POSTSEASON
The Bridgeport Rockets and Parrottsville Lady Parrotts secured the top seeds in each bracket by being the only programs to go undefeated during the revised 2021 season.
Each will wait until after Monday’s opening night to find out their opponent, as they’ll be awaiting the results of first-round play-in games.
In the girls’ bracket, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens slotted in as the No. 2 seed behind Parrottsville. The Lady Ravens suffered just one loss all season, which came in a late-season showdown to the eventual top seed.
Speaking of Grassy Fork and Parrottsville, both schools’ boys programs will meet in quarterfinal action on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
A rematch of last year’s thrilling championship game, one of last year’s title game participants will see their season end in their first appearance of this year’s postseason.
Other boys’ quarterfinal matchups include Northwest vs. Cosby, and Edgemont vs. Smoky Mountain. The Bears enter this year’s tournament after a 3-win season in 2021, earning them the league’s No. 6 seed.
Smoky Mountain’s girls enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed, and will take on No. 2 seed Grassy Fork in the quarterfinals. The Lady Bears come into the postseason after a 2-win season.
Matchups between Centerview and Edgemont, as well as Bridgeport and Cosby round out the quarterfinal round in the girls’ bracket.
On Monday, both boys’ and girls’ first round play-in games will take place. For the boys, Del Rio takes on Centerview. Del Rio also occupies a spot in the girls’ play-in round, as the Lady Trojans will meet Northwest.
Check back in to The Newport Plain Talk online at www.newportplaintalk.com/sports as we’ll have nightly recaps of each round posted to our site throughout the tournament.
You can also recap all the action in our print editions on Wednesday and the weekend.
