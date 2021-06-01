NEWPORT—Everyone loves a good comeback story.
Enter Rickey Valdes.
Throughout his four years at Cocke County High School, Valdes has been through it all. Coaching changes, position changes, setbacks and injuries.
He’s persevered time and time again, which led him to his path to play football at the collegiate level next year.
Earlier in the year Valdes signed his letter of intent to join in the Fullerton College football program in Fullerton, Calif., where he’ll join CCHS teammate Tabian France to continue his football career at the next level.
