NEWPORT—In a season full of highs and lows, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks had their sights set on a postseason run.
After being held in check by the South-Doyle Cherokees on Thursday night, CCHS faced Morristown West in an elimination game on Friday. Unfortunately, that would mark the end of their journey for the 2021 season.
Cocke County swept the regular season matchups against Morristown West for the first time since 2004. The Trojans got their revenge in the end, though, as they broke a late 6-6 tie in the top of the sixth inning to pull away and pick up the win on the road, 12-6.
“You have to tip your hat to Morristown West,” Andy Chrisman said. “I thought their pitcher threw a great ball game. They weren’t a typical Morristown West team from the talent perspective. We hadn’t saw them since opening day and I have to give Coach Pickett and his staff credit. They have gotten a lot better.”
Cocke County (12-22) finished the game with eight hits and five RBIs. Morristown West had eight hits with four RBIs in Friday night's contest.
The Big Red took an early 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning, as Bryce Click scored off of a Zac Cortez double.
Click pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits on the night and striking out five. Cortez entered in relief to finish the game. He also struck out five while allowing three runs on six hits.
“Bryce did well for us early in the game tonight,” Chrisman said. “He had a few walks in the second inning. Their two-strike approach was really good. We made the switch up to Cortez. We thought maybe we could go with Cortez and he would get a little more strikeouts, and he did, but they had a really great approach.”
Morristown West evened the score up in the top of the second inning with both Malachi Isom and Tashwawn Griffin scoring on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk to break the scoreless drought.
The Trojans made it four unanswered runs in the third, getting a pair across on two errors by CCHS. They added two more in the top of the fourth with a pair of RBIs to take a 6-2 lead to the bottom half.
An RBI single from Josh Ellis cut West's lead in half to close the fourth inning.
The Big Red tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from Cortez, and two-RBI single from Jacob King.
Both teams were tied at 6-all in the top of the six inning with the Trojans up at bat.
Batting lights out in the game-deciding frame, they held the Big Red scoreless in the last two innings to preserve the 12-6 victory over Cocke County.
“I hate it for our seniors. They’re great men, they have great futures ahead of them. Not just with baseball, but off the field,” Chrisman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.