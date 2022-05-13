ROGERSVILLE—Cocke County’s Lady Red softball team was playing with house money Thursday afternoon after they reached the district tournament championship game against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville.
By reaching the final matchup they had already secured their spot in the region tournament that kicks off next week. It was a tough hill to climb as they needed to beat the Lady Devils twice to take the conference championship.
A few bad breaks along the way would hinder the Lady Red from making a real run at Greeneville, but they still found a way to fight in the 7-3 loss.
The Lady Devils had built a 7-0 nothing lead by the fourth inning, but Cocke County gained traction in the top of the fifth. Jailah Ensley drilled a single with one out in the inning to begin the rally. Adisen McNealy followed the base hit with a walk to move Ensley into scoring position.
Junior Paige Niethammer delivered, much like she has all season, with an RBI single to give Cocke County their first run of the game. Senior Kimberly Ottinger went back-to-back with Niethammer to plate run number two. A back pick at third would catch Niethammer leaning for the second out of the inning. Abby Niethammer would fly out to the first baseman allowing Greeneville to escape the jam.
Cocke County looked to be gaining momentum once again in the sixth before a double play would cut the inning short. Niethammer atoned for her base running miscue in the top of the seventh with an RBI single for the third run of the game. Greeneville would induce two fly outs to squash Cocke County’s hopes and end the game.
Cocke County looked to be the aggressor early on, but bad pitch selection would keep them scoreless for nearly half the game. Head coach Danny Hartsell said his team’s goal was to take the fight to the Lady Devils from the opening pitch.
“We wanted to jump all over them. That was the thing we said we were going to do in the first inning. I didn’t really mean swinging at balls over your head but we made an adjustment and fixed it,” Hartsell said.
“They have a lot of offensive firepower and we knew that coming in. One bad inning hurt us again, and I think we probably left nine or 10 runners on today. We made a few base running mistakes but that was us being over aggressive. We wanted to put a little pressure on them to see what they would do.”
The back pick of Niethammer and double play turned by Greeneville on a soft liner helped them end innings quickly. Hartsell feels as if his team is just as good, if not better, than the team they faced Thursday. He hopes to get another crack at the Lady Devils down the road.
“I told her it was coming her way, but again we were trying to be aggressive,” Hartsell said of the pickoff at third. She got caught leaning a little bit but it’s a mistake and we’ve made them all year. I’ve said it since day one. If we can play a complete game we’re better than this team right here. We want another shot at them and can have that if we win Monday. I think we turn around and play them again for a chance to get a sub-state game. It’s as simple as it can be.”
Cocke County will play in their first regional game next week with hopes of reaching levels that no other team has reached in program history. Hartsell said it’s amazing to see what his young team has been able to accomplish in a relatively short amount of time.
“Who would have thought we would ever be here in a game to win a conference championship. We’ve battled, we’ve hit and done all the little things right this entire tournament. I was emotional about reaching a regional game and still get teary eyed at this moment. We weren’t supposed to be here. That’s what I told them. Show me how much heart you’ve got, and we had it.”
The next opponent for the Lady Red has not been announced as tournaments in other districts are still coming to a close. Regardless of the outcome many players will be able to say they were the first to reach new heights in a program that has seen ample success over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.