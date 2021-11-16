The Lady Warriors bounced back in a big way Monday evening with a 78-8 victory over the Lady Bulldogs of Bulls Gap. The offensive explosion was directed by the dynamic scoring duo of Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire.
Shropshire had the hot hand early in the game dropping 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter. Ellie Proffitt also contributed in a big way with 10 points in the quarter.
Carter took over in the second quarter of the game scoring baskets at will. She scored 18 of her game high 32 points just before the half. NGS held a commanding 48-1 lead as they headed into the locker room.
The second half of the game looked like the first quarter on repeat as the Lady Warriors continued to feed Carter and Shropshire. They combined to score 22 of the team’s 30 points to close out the game.
