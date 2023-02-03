Both Cocke County teams walked into a hostile environment on Thursday night and emerged victorious.
The Fighting Cocks pulled out a 66-55 win, while the Lady Red bounced back from a Tuesday night loss to Jefferson County and won 77-44.
“It was good to get back on the court and get that off our minds,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “We came out and had one of the better offensive performances we’ve had all year.”
Adisen McNealy and Shakyra Reed led the Lady Red with 12 points apiece.
“They play so hard and so fast,” said Mintz. “When we get a bunch of steals, they can really flourish.”
Aside from McNealy and Reed, Cocke County featured several more scorers. Destiny Reese and Blake Clevenger totaled nine points each, while Paige Niethammer and Kirsten Moore had seven and six points, respectively.
Mintz gave several underclassmen the opportunity to play as well, improving his depth going forward.
“Just for the future of our program, for those kids to get in and play varsity minutes, it’s big. You’ve got to have that to be successful. We played really good (Thursday).”
On the boys’ side, Kyler Hayes poured in a game-high 33 points in the Big Red’s 11-point win.
“Kyler let the game come to him,” said CCHS coach Casey Ragan. “He did what we’ve bene asking him to do all year. He ran the floor, made good shots and did what he does best.”
Hayes notched 22 of his points in the second half with 11 on two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Once he gets on one of those,” said Ragan, “you’ve got to just let him ride.”
Brazen Stewart and Lakkin France added 10 points each for the Fighting Cocks, while Baylor Baxter had four.
Both Cocke County teams took on Claiborne County on Friday night for Senior Night in the Cocke Pit. The results of that game will be available online and in the newsletter.
