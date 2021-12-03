NEWPORT—The Newport Grammar School Warriors defended the hill from the visiting Fall Branch Cardinals on Thursday. Will Sutton led the team with 14 points for the Warriors. J. Ridley posted 12 of the Cardinals’ 25 points.
The Warriors jumped out to a huge lead in the first, with 20 points to Fall Branch’s six. NGS further expanded their lead to 33-12 at the half. Even with the lead securely in hand, the Warriors kept the pace up to grow their lead to 36 points by the final whistle.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (61): Will Sutton 14, Maddox Holt 13, Kason Stewart 9, Zachary Williams 8, Maddux Carter 5, Skylar Hall 5, Jackson Williams 4, Eli Ramsey 3.
FALL BRANCH (25): J. Ridley 12, T. Collins 6, G. Kirk 3, C. Cain 2, B. Baxter 2.
