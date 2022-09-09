SEYMOUR — On Friday. night, a miscommunication led to a missed PAT following Cocke County’s second touchdown of the game against Seymour.
Still, Anthony Steinbacher was granted redemption.
Following a wild PAT block and a quick offensive drive, Steinbacher nailed a 37-yard field goal to give CCHS (2-1) a 14-13 win over Seymour.
"Anthony deserves it," said CCHS coach Scotty Dykes. "He was excited."
So were the rest of Cocke County's fans and players, as they mobbed Steinbacher and became a moving, breathing mass of red and white.
“Resiliency,” said CCHS coach Scotty Dykes when asked to describe the night. “The week they’ve had, I couldn’t be more proud of them.
"They stuck together and pulled it out."
Fourth quarter flurry
Indeed Cocke County did, despite a relatively mild first two quarters.
The fourth quarter more than made up for them, though.
Baylor Baxter found Tucker Hembree on a 17-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 lead with 6:04 to play, but the aforementioned miss left an opportunity for the Eagles.
Brazen Stewart appeared to shut it down, snagging an interception with 3:18 to play.
Still, a Cocke County three-and-out granted the Eagles one more possession.
And Seymour appeared to make the most of it with a six-yard touchdown pass.
But the Fighting Cocks burst through the line for a block, delivering the opportunity for a methodical drive and Steinbacher’s game-winner.
Cocke County also jumped offsides twice before the block, though the result ended up going their way, anyway.
On that play, Dykes said the instruction was to "try to get penetration and make a play."
Defense flexes fast, falters late
Cocke County’s defensive effort shone the entire game, especially early in the second half.
Seymour emerged with a perfectly-bounced squib kick to start the second half, recovering at the CCHS 35.
Carson Hopson remedied the situation in a hurry, blasting into the backfield for a sack on second-and-long.
The rest of the CCHS defense followed suit to hold Seymour to 33 carries and -8 yards.
"The defense is doing what they're supposed to do," said Dykes. "Keeping us in games. Offensively, we've got to get a little better."
Dykes did note his pride in the offense's last drive, as offensive coordinator Casey Ragan staged an ideal setup for Steinbacher's attempt.
Second-quarter spurt injects life
The first quarter-and-a-half featured little success for both teams.
CCHS and Seymour traded punts four times, with Cocke County proving unable to capitalize on a Brazen Stewart interception midway through the second quarter.
Still, after Steinbacher’s fifth punt of the first half, the visitors began to rustle.
Holden Woods nailed Seymour quarterback Mason Guffey for a sack, and linebacker Bo Proffitt jumped on the ball for a momentum-clinching recovery.
Cocke County promptly marched 65 yards with under two minutes left before the break, cementing a one-minute, 36-second drive with Baxter’s toss to Hazelwood.
The pair connected two other times on the drive, and Baxter found Stewart for 13 yards to put CCHS inside the 5-yard-line.
Following Steinbacher’s first PAT of the night, CCHS took a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
At that point, Cocke County had retained possession for 15:16 to Seymour’s 8:28. The Fighting Cocks had also made seven first downs to the Eagles’ six, though each team converted just 33% of its third-down attempts.
CCHS struggled in its ground game with just 12 carries for five yards in the first 24 minutes, but the Fighting Cocks’ defense made up for it by holding the Eagles to 19 carries for -16 yards.
Close, with one cigar
On multiple occasions, Seymour quarterback Mason Guffey tried to go deep to wide receiver Zyon Rockett.
And, on multiple occasions, the ball slipped through Rockett’s grasp.
The Seymour offense finally connected late in the third quarter, as Guffey found Carson Vines on a 14-yard pass on 4th-and-1.
The PAT left the score tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter — but the close calls were far from finished.
Guffey appeared to find Connor Hilton down the sideline late, but he was out of bounds.
Ramsey returns
CCHS saw another positivity early in the second half, as Donovan Ramsey darted onto the field for his first action in a couple of weeks.
Woods also went down at one point, as did Stewart, though Dykes said he "should be fine."
CCHS will look to heal up even more going forward. They will return home next week to face Halls in a Region 2-5A battle.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium.
