BAILEYTON—It was a tough trip to North Greene on Thursday for the Cock County Lady Red volleyball team, as it fell to the Lady Huskies 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20).
North Greene took control early on Thursday, and the first set was never in question.
A kill and a block by Kylie Keffer pushed North Greene’s lead to 4-1 quickly. Madison Sanders then put down an ace to move that lead to 7-2.
Anna Weems served seven straight points with Gracie Johnson slamming home a kill from the left side to end the run with a 14-4 Lady Huskies’ lead.
Cocke County got a block from Paige Niethammer to close the gap to 17-8, it was the only point the Lady Red scored in the set that was not the result of a North Greene error.
Niethammer led Cocke County on Thursday by scoring on six blocks and three kills.
Hailee English finished the first set at the service line for the Lady Huskies. She recorded an ace while Keffer scored on a kill and a block.
Keffer had 10 kills and eight blocks for North Greene. English had six kills and two aces. Gracie Johnson had seven kills, two tips and a block. Kylee Jones had 11 assists and Cambell Gaby had 10 assists.
The second set started with Johnson earning two kills for North Greene, Keffer added another and McKinlee Weems scored on a block as the Lady Huskies took an 8-3 lead.
A series of errors by the Lady Red with Weems serving allowed North Greene to move in front, 13-5.
Cocke County got the serve back and began to reel the Lady Huskies back in. Destiny Jenkins sent a series of challenging deliveries over the net and Niethammer made her presence felt up front as the Lady Red closed the gap to 13-12.
Out of a timeout Keffer hammered a kill into the hardwood, and Jones followed it with a dump that landed just inside the back line. North Greene carried that momentum out to a 19-12 lead.
A block by Niethammer brought Cocke County to within five points at 20-15.
A double hit gave the serve back to North Greene and Grace Buchanan served the final four points for the 25-15 win.
In the third set Cocke County took the lead early with Niethammer scoring on a block, kill and dump for a 3-1 advantage.
After a kill from Keely Clevenger that lead reached 8-3.
North Greene made it a one-point game at 9-8 on a kill by Johnson. Then consecutive errors by the Lady Red put North Greene in front 11-10. The Lady Huskies stayed on top the rest of the way.
The lead reached 18-11 when Gaby caught Cocke County off guard with a quick, second-hit tip.
Niethammer answered with a kill and a block, and Savannah Grath put down a kill to cut North Greene’s lead to 18-14.
In the closing stretch Keffer had three kills and a block for North Greene while Johnson had two kills on the way to a 25-20 win.
The Lady Red will be back in action on Monday for their home-opener. They’ll host Pigeon Forge at 6 p.m. at Cocke County High School.
