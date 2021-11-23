The Fighting Cocks took to the road Saturday morning to play two games with Sullivan East and Tennessee High. The Big Red dropped the first game of the day but bounced back for a big victory in the second.
Cocke County struggled to find an offensive groove against Sullivan East, falling to the Patriots, 73-43. Brazen Stewart led the way for the Fighting Cocks with 18 points in the game, with 15 coming from behind the arc.
Game two of the day was the exact opposite for the Big Red as their offense was almost unstoppable in their battle against Tennessee High. The Fighting Cocks defeated the Vikings by a final score of 81-72.
