Smoky Mountain Speedway’s 2021 season will draw to a close this Saturday, October 16 with the Paint the Mountain Pink event.
The racing program will have racing in four separate divisions.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Grandstand and tier parking gates open at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Hot laps, time trials, and racing action will begin at 6 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices are $20 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are $15.
