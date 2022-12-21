During the Oneida Christmas Tournament, Cosby girls basketball coach Cody Lowe has been flying solo.
Jody Lowe, Cody’s twin brother and assistant coach, missed the David Crockett game and will miss the entirety of the Oneida tournament after being suspended four games due to alleged recruiting violations, as mandated by the TSSAA.
The news was confirmed on Tuesday by Cody Lowe, who not know details of the incident, only that his brother was suspended for talking to a middle-schooler.
Earlier this season, both brothers discussed how they complement each other on the floor and in the locker room.
“Jody brings more fire and motivation,” said Cody. “That’s what he’s really good at. I’m more X’s and O’s.”
Now, it is that passion that the Lady Eagles will miss over the duration of this tournament.
“His fire and knowledge, bouncing something off him,” said Cody. “We usually talk about a lot of decisions we make. Hopefully the girls play hard in his absence.”
Lowe will be able to return on December 27 when the Lady Eagles begin their stint in the Hampton Christmas Tournament.
Cosby is set to face Hampton County that day at 5:30 p.m. with the winner set to face the winner of Hampton and Volunteer on the 29th. The loser will move to the consolation bracket.
