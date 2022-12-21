Lowe 1

Cosby assistant coach Jody Lowe (right) has been suspended four games for recruiting violations, making him unavailable for the Lady Eagles during the Oneida Christmas Tournament.

 Jake Nichols

During the Oneida Christmas Tournament, Cosby girls basketball coach Cody Lowe has been flying solo.

Jody Lowe, Cody’s twin brother and assistant coach, missed the David Crockett game and will miss the entirety of the Oneida tournament after being suspended four games due to alleged recruiting violations, as mandated by the TSSAA.

