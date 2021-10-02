BAILEYTON—Friday night was an important one for the Cosby Eagles, and likely one that’ll sting for the foreseeable future.
On the road for the final time in 2021, the Eagles were looking to play spoiler on North Greene’s homecoming night and all but lock in their place in the playoffs at season’s end. Instead, though, the Huskies rallied from down 12 to top Cosby, 40-20.
“This is the first time ever that we’ve won on Homecoming,” North Greene Head coach Eric Tilson said. “We’ve come so close to the playoffs and tonight was the night our guys got it done.
North Greene (3-4, 1-2 Region 1-A) scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to upend Cosby (0-6, 0-3 Region 1-A) in its quest for its first win of the season. With Friday’s loss, the Eagles are in a must-win situation against Unaka later in the year to have a chance to advancing to the postseason.
Not even a minute into the ball game, Cosby drew up a trick play to help Devonte Wigfall find Hayden Green on a wide open 64-yard strike to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead.
Green lit up the stat sheet in the first half totaling four receptions for 185 yards and two scores in the loss.
The Eagle defense, led by Slate Shropshire and Dominic Cowles, gave the Huskies all sorts of problems in the first half. Shropshire finished the night with 20 tackles, while Cowles followed behind with 10 total tackles, three of those being a tackle for loss.
Cowles and Shropshire weren’t the only ones giving the Eagles a push, though. Senior Keenan Ellison matched Cowles in tackles for loss and tallied seven tackles in the loss.
“Dominic (Cowles) and Keenan (Ellison) were giving us problems all night,” Tilson said. “They would get that push and stop us in the backfield so we had to make adjustments to get some outside runs going.”
“Our defense showed up there in the first half,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “But we have to remember that this is the sixth game for some of these guys, but those growing pains and mistakes tend to happen. All you can do is coach them up and hope they learn from those mistakes.”
Tyler Turner delivered a 22-yard strike to Shayden O’dell on a fourth down play to extend the Eagles lead to 14-6 over the Huskies in the second quarter.
“We know with Tyler (Turner) that he can throw the deep ball really well and put it in our receivers hands,” Hall said. “Hayden and Shayden made some big plays for us.”
Green hauled in his second score over two defenders, fumbled the football, and picked it up for a 62-yard touchdown. Turner went 5-for-11 with 159 yards and two scores through the air.
The Eagles led 20-8 in the first half and took a 20-14 lead into the half.
“We had a ton of penalties that led to them getting some of those scores in the first half, Hall said. “We came out of the half and they just out adjusted us. Like I said, that shows some of the inexperience we have of being up and sitting on a lead.”
“We talked to our guys up at the half and they told me that they let me down in the first half but they’re going to step up in the second half,” Tilson said. “As a coach, it couldn’t get any better than that. They went out and scored 34 unanswered points over a tough team.”
The Huskies played with the clock as much as they could and used it to their advantage.
Tyler Sanches was a workhorse for North Greene. He carried the ball 24 times for 177 yards and four scores in their comeback win.
“Sanches is a boss,” Hall said. “There would be plays where we thought we had him down for a short gain but he kept his legs churning and would turn them into 15-yard gains. There were ways we could have stopped him but he kept chugging along.”
Cosby only had one offensive possession in the third quarter, which resulted in a punt that set up another Sanches score. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 20 a piece.
North Greene drove the ball down the field with a 13-play, 54-yard drive that resulted in Sanches’ third touchdown.
At about the 1:34 mark in the last quarter, North Greene put the final nail in the coffin and led by 20 after a 39-yard touchdown run by Ben Atnip.
The Eagles went scoreless in the final two quarters of the game and fell to the North Greene Huskies, 40-20.
Cosby will be back on the gridiron next week as it hosts the first game of a four-game home stand against the Oakdale Eagles.
“I know our guys and myself are glad to be back at home after the road trips we’ve been on this season,” Hall said. “We have a chance at beating the next four teams on our schedule and close out the season on a good note.
“I’m really happy with the way our team played tonight. Even though the scoreboard isn’t what we wanted, we played hard and executed.”
Kickoff next Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
