JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope has announced the promotion of head women's golf coach Suzanne Strudwick.
Strudwick will shed her coaching duties to become Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Internal Operations while continuing to operate as the department's senior women's administrator. Strudwick takes over formally for Eddie Carter July 1st when Carter, the school's long time senior associate AD and compliance officer, officially retires.
"Much like her predecessor Eddie Carter, she is intelligent, humble and a leader in her industry," Vice President for Athletics Matthew Pope said. "She will continue the work as our standard bearer for NCAA compliance, internal operations and sport oversight. Eddie Carter already has large shoes to fill in physical sense. The decision to replace the only NCAA compliance officer that Carson-Newman has ever known is one that has weighed heavily on my mind. However, it is with full confidence that we turn to Suzanne to capably fill out Eddie's size 16s."
Strudwick has spent the last eight years as Carson-Newman's head women's golf coach and the last three as the department's Senior Women's Administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.