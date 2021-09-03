NEWPORT—After a close second-place outing in Morristown on Monday, the Cocke County boys’ golf team got back in the win column on Thursday with a win over Morristown East.
CCHS topped the Hurricanes 156-175, as the program played its first match on its home course at Smoky Mountain Country Club in two weeks.
Junior Iverson Poe shot the medal round for the Fighting Cocks. He had an even par round of 36, besting sophomore teammate Kaden Shropshire by a pair of strokes for the top spot.
Brycen Hartsell and Ethan Rowland each finished in a three-way tie for third with a round of 41.
The team has now won six of its last seven matches, which included a five-match win streak before Monday’s second-place finish.
Cocke County’s girls shot a 115 in Thursday’s match. Emma Knight had the low round with a 56. Jocelyn Waits shot a round of 59.
CCHS returns to action on Monday at Link Hills in Greeneville to conclude the regular season. The team will also be in action on Thursday at the annual IMAC Tournament at The Country Club in Morristown, Tenn.
