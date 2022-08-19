Cocke County captain Jenna Pittman (15) passes the ball to a teammate during Tuesday’s season-opening loss against Gatlinburg-Pittman. The CCHS captain was one of five players to score on Thursday, as Cocke County bounced back to beat Cherokee following a crucial Wednesday meeting.
NEWPORT — Coming off her team’s 5-2 season-opening loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday, Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf did not mince her words.
“G-P came out a lot tougher than last year,” she said. “I had prepped the girls, told them they were going to come out tougher, faster, stronger.”
And G-P did, outmuscling the Lady Red on their home turf.
But Tuesday’s loss was not just because of the Highlanders’ improvement.
“We had some girls that I thought could have given more, so I’m disappointed about that,” said Metzdorf.
Fast forward to Thursday’s match against Cherokee.
The Lady Red came out on fire to the tune of a 5-0 lead at halftime, parlaying that effort into a 6-2 win for their first victory of the season.
So, what changed for Cocke County?
“We had a talk about expectations at practice on Wednesday,” said Metzdorf. “It was something we needed to revisit.”
In that meeting, Metzdorf outlined her expectations for effort — “110% every minute” — and an understanding that every spot had to be earned — “so they have to continue to prove themselves,” she said — as well as a plan for how the team was expected to perform on Thursday.
That last expectation was more game-specific, as Metzdorf mentioned Wednesday that she wanted CCHS to beat the Chiefs by at least four goals.
By the time the clock reached all zeroes on Thursday, each of those expectations had been met.
And Metzdorf had changed things up to make it happen.
Gone were some of the starters from Tuesday, as Metzdorf shuffled players for two reasons: 1) to remind them not to take their spots for granted, and 2) to see where some players will fit best going forward.
The movement kickstarted the Lady Red’s roster, as CCHS launched on a scoring spree with five different players scoring at least one goal apiece.
Coming into Thursday evening, 2021 Region Forward of the Year Mia Budirahaija had been Cocke County’s primary scorer.
On Thursday night, that remained the case — the sophomore star finished with two goals. But, contrary to other nights this season, CCHS also found a way to spread the wealth.
Mariah Cruz, Jenna Pittman, Ella Serpico and Layla Bradley each found the back of the net.
“I thought we looked very confident,” said Metzdorf. “A lot of girls taking shots that haven’t so far.”
“Mia can’t be the only player we rely on,” she continued. “She’s always going to get goals, but we need other players to step up.”
Going forward, Metzdorf will also need her team to heal up. Next, Cocke County will embark on a three-game road slate — Pigeon Forge on Tuesday, West Greene on Thursday and Northview the following Tuesday.
In preparation for Pigeon Forge, Metzdorf said the Lady Red need to be confident in dribbling and be able to “play quick” to match the Lady Tigers.
But she also gave a hint at the mindset that will be required. And, again, Metzdorf did not mince words: “It’s gonna be a fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.