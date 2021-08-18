A new season of Cosby High football kicks off in just a few days.
In 2020 it was announced the Eagles would move back to a 1A classification, putting them back in Region 1-A for the first time since the 2014 season. With that move, Cosby will be playing the likes of teams that share similarities with its own program.
“Moving from 2A to 1A is huge for us as a team,” Hall said. “We feel like this is our best opportunity to not only make the playoffs but possibly win a playoff game, which we haven’t done in a long time. We’re gonna be playing some teams that are more like we are, but that doesn’t mean some of these 1A schools won’t put up a fight.”
Cosby will trek two hours to face off against a new opponent to open the 2021 campaign, the Sunbright Tigers (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net). The Eagles will be looking for their third consecutive win in a season opener, a streak that began with a thriller against Hancock County to open the 2019 season.
For both teams, Friday’s showdown will be the start of a new head-to-head matchup for years to come.
“When we watched film, Sunbright typically dresses about 30 kids,” Hall said. “They’re small up front compared to how we are. The only thing we lack is the inexperience.”
Cosby finished last season at 3-8 but was still able to make the the Region 1-2A playoffs to snap a nine-year drought from the postseason.
“I think moving to 1A will be a great thing for us. We’re finally playing schools that have the same numbers,” Hall said. “Just because some of these teams are in 1A, doesn’t mean they can’t come out and bust you in the mouth. All of these teams are extremely talented.”
The Sunbright Tigers finished 2020 at 4-7. Some of their notable wins were against one of Cosby’s region foes, the Unaka Rangers, in a high-scoring, but tightly contested, 50-44 triumph. The Tigers are also riding a two-game win streak dating back to last season.
“Sunbright lacks in some areas where I feel like we’re going to be better at,” Hall said. “From what I watched on film I didn’t see any skill positioned guys that would possibly keep us on our toes.”
After last weeks Gateway to the Smokies Jamboree, Hall’s Eagles also know there is still room for improvement.
“Cocke County definitely gave us some looks that we might see against Sunbright,” Hall said. “From what we watched in that quarter against Cocke County, we can move the ball really well. But, on the defensive side we looked a little lost at times. That just shows you some of the inexperience we have and some guys playing a new position for the first time, or playing football for the first time.”
Although Cosby did not find the endzone in the jamboree, Tyler Turner, Kaden Johnson, Nate Joyce and Corey Askew all showed that they are capable of moving the ball and set Cosby up for more scoring opportunities.
“All those guys gave us some great plays. Turner is one of those guys that was thrown into the game last week and did really well,” Hall said. “Johnson and Askew have good speed for us not just offensively, but defensively, as well.
“Joyce made some great plays defensively in the jamboree. He got in the backfield a few times and forced some negative plays. Askew chased down a guy at the scrimmage against West Greene and saved them from getting in the endzone. The talent is there all around but we just have so many guys here that are new to football and are playing new positions.”
