It has been a successful year for athletics at Parrottsville Elementary as multiple teams have brought home championships in various sports.
With the Lady Parrotts grabbing the elementary basketball tournament title, it almost seemed inevitable that the Parrotts would follow suit to earn a championship of their own. The only thing standing in their way was a formidable Patriots squad from Northwest Elementary.
Parrottsville finished the regular season with an unblemished record and the overall one seed in the tournament. The Patriots came in as the two seed having trailed the Parrotts all season long.
A shot at a perfect record was on the line for the Parrotts, and a chance to dethrone the king was on the table for the Patriots. After 24 minutes of play it was Parrottsville who walked away with a 46-20 victory.
