NEWPORT—As the high school football season arrived last week, the result wasn’t one the the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks were looking for.
Instead, the first week played out eerily similar to the 2019 season opener. Going into week two, Cocke County will hope 2019 similarities occur again, though.
A year ago, week two of the season provided a seminal moment for the Fighting Cocks and head coach Scotty Dykes. It ended in Dykes’ first career win as a head coach, a 34-8 drubbing of Northview Academy.
“That was a fantastic night,” Dykes said. “Not just for me, but for our guys. It was great to get my first win as a head coach, but more than anything I was happy for our guys. They’ve worked really hard and I want to recreate more moments like that for them.”
On Friday, Cocke County (0-1) hosts the Cougars of Northview Academy (1-0) in year two of their home-and-home agreement at Larry Williams Stadium (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM / 1270 AM, WLIK).
Cocke County and Northview Academy shared the fact they entered the season under new coaching regimes last year. Not only was Dykes in his first year with CCHS, but Cougars’ head coach Heath Woods had accepted the job to lead Northview ahead of the 2019 season.
Both coaches also struggled in their first year, as well.
The Fighting Cocks’ victory over Northview was the program’s lone win a season ago. The Cougars would only manage a single win last year, too. That triumph came in a late October outing against Scott County.
While the two share many similarities from a year ago, they enter this week’s matchup on opposite sides in more ways than just the sidelines.
Cocke County is coming off a loss to Campbell County to start the season, whereas Northview Academy picked up a 50-42 victory over West Greene.
Scoring points was an issue for the Cougars in 2019. One they’ve seemed to overcome to start the 2020 campaign with their 50-point scoring outburst in their season opener.
The ground game powered them to a high-scoring win over West Greene. As a team, Northview compiled 447 yards of total offense, with 426 of those yards coming on the ground.
“They’re going to want to run the ball as often as possible,” Dykes said. “They’re a big team up front, and may have the biggest offensive line we’ll face all season. We’ve got to be physically ready to play. They’re going to run right at us, and we’ve got to be physically ready to meet that challenge.”
Last year, slowing the Cougars’ run game wasn’t too difficult. Cocke County limited them to just 92 yards rushing on 36 attempts, and 127 total yards of offense.
The Fighting Cocks’ run defense was strong in Friday’s opener against Campbell County, as it was limited to just 72 yards rushing on 18 attempts. It’s a performance they’ll need to replicate to slow Northview’s offensive production in week two.
“We’ll have to adjust our defensive game plan some for Northview,” Dykes said. “They’ve tweaked their offense a little since the last time we played. More than anything we’ve got to be ready to win the battle up front and control the line of scrimmage.”
Slowing the Cougars on offense for a second year in a row is just half of the equation to getting a victory on Friday night, though.
Cocke County’s offense was anything but clicking in Friday’s opener. It was an area Dykes and his staff had hoped the team had made improvements in over the offseason.
The Fighting Cocks were limited to just 44 yards of total offense, and gave up four turnovers in their loss to Campbell County.
“We’ve got to be able to control the turnover game,” Dykes said. “Since I’ve been here the turnover margin has been astronomically against us. We’ve got to stop that at some point in order to win.”
Outside of turnovers, dropped passes were one of the biggest issues the CCHS offense to start the season.
Between both quarterbacks, the team was a combined 4-of-22 passing for 32 yards and a pair of interceptions. Although many plays were executed well, conditions made dropped passes more prevalent as the night went on.
“You can’t have that many dropped passes and expect to beat a good team,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to keep eliminating our mistakes. We’re good enough to win some of these games, but we can’t beat the other team and beat ourselves at the same time.”
Cocke County utilized two quarterbacks throughout Friday’s game, and is likely to do so again when it faces Northview.
Baylor Baxter got the start against Campbell County, and is likely to be the one to get the nod going into this week’s matchup as well. But Dykes still plans to use both Baxter and Keaston Jackson at quarterback this week, as he and his staff continue to sort out who will lead the offense moving forward.
“Baylor will probably be our starter this week, but we’ll continue to get Keaston reps at quarterback,” Dykes said. “Keaston brings a different feel to the offense with his arm talent, and we want to take advantage of that.
“I think Baylor did a great job running the offense on Friday, and we expect that to continue this week.”
Outside of normal football game festivities, Friday’s game will be unique in its own right as Cocke County has marked the week two date to celebrate its seniors.
Normally reserved for the final home game of the season, Cocke County will honor its seniors this week. The move comes out of caution of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the role it could potentially play on the season at any given moment — much like it did with the spring sports season earlier this year.
“A.C. (Willis) and I came together with this idea to make sure our seniors get honored properly,” Dykes said. “Most of these guys have played the last three years, and their hard work should be honored.
“We obviously want the full year to play out, and assuming it does we’ll still have a traditional senior night at the end of the year. This is just a way to make sure our seniors get the proper recognition they deserve.”
