No. 11/10 Tennessee pulled off a gritty win in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, defeating Virginia Tech 64-58 to remain unbeaten and card the finest opening to a season in Kellie Harper's 18-year career.
UT overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 16-3 run over the final 6:01 to end the Hokies' 63-game home win streak against non-conference opponents. It also kept the Lady Vols perfect on the season at 8-0, with the program starting with that record for only the seventh time in the past 20 years.
Tennessee was led by graduate guard Jordan Walker, who went four of four from behind the arc to tally 17 points, and freshman guard/forward Sara Puckett, who logged a career-high 15. Junior center Tamari Key turned in her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, adding five blocks to boost her average just above four per contest.
The Hokies fell to 7-2 on the season and were led by guard Aisha Sheppard, who tallied 30 points, and Georgia Amoore, who finished with 12.
