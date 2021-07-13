For the fourth time in as many years, the Cosby High School volleyball program has a new head coach.
On Thursday, Cosby Director of Athletics announced Taylor Halcomb as the new leader of the program. She takes over after Patrick McLaughlin and Kim Dykes split time as the team’s head coach a season ago.
“I was very excited to be offered the position at what is known to be a very competitive school,” Halcomb said. “I feel like Cosby has a great group of girls and I am very excited and ready to lead them this year.”
Halcomb comes to Cosby after serving as an assistant under former Cocke County High School volleyball head coach Jamie Messer a season ago.
