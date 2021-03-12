NEWPORT—The Danny Hartsell era of Cocke County Lady Red softball gets underway, this week.
After years of coaching in the middle school program, Hartsell has moved up to the high school ranks, taking over for former coach and Lady Red alum Nicole Chrisman, who resigned from her position during the offseason after three years at the helm.
Of course, last season — Chrisman’s last with the program — was brought to an unceremonious end just a little over a week into the season.
That leaves high anticipation for a Lady Red program that’s mostly young. But, a new team full of youth mixed with a new head coach isn’t always too bad of a recipe.
“We’re a young team, but a scrappy team,” Hartsell said. “Our girls play extremely hard and are willing to push through any and all obstacles.”
Seniors Ashley Allen, and UVA-Wise signee Sydney Cameron will serve as the team’s leaders both on the field and at the plate. Both have made solid contributions to the program over the last three years at CCHS, earning starting roles as underclassmen and seeing it through some of its biggest highs in recent memory.
They’ll have a great compliment of their own underclassmen that will play a big role in the team’s success in 2021.
Along with sophomore Paige Niethammer, names like Jailah Ensley and Kirsten Moore will be ones to watch as the season plays on.
“I’d have an eye out for Paige and Jailah to make an impact early in the season,” Hartsell said. “We’re going to be a really young group that plays in a loaded district, but the sooner we learn to play error free and as one team, we’ll be a threat to anyone we step on a field with.”
The Lady Red’s 2021 campaign will begin on the road with a trip to Chuckey-Doak on Monday, March 15. Their first home game comes the very next night, as they’ll host their first district contest of the year against South-Doyle at 6 p.m.
