COSBY—Bralyn McGaha had already etched her name in Cosby High School lore with everything she’d accomplished during her time in a Lady Eagles uniform.
On Tuesday, the Roane State Community College signee achieved immortality, as she became the first Cosby athlete in the school’s history to earn All-State recognition for a third season in a row.
“I woke up to a message from Cody (Lowe) letting me know I was named All-State for a third time, so it was a pretty great morning,” McGaha said. “I’m so honored, but at the same time I couldn’t have done this without my teammates and coach Lowe.
“It’s a great feeling to have earned this honor three times and do something that’s never been done here before, but hopefully there will be many more in the years to come.”
Her stats in her final season with the Lady Eagles proved to be more than sufficient to make her a three-time recipient of the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s biggest honor at season’s end.
As a senior, McGaha averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. She shot 52% from the field, including 34% from 3-point range.
At the end of her sophomore season McGaha earned her first All-State plaudit from the TSWA. She’s been selected to the prestigious list every year since.
Most athletes are fortunate to have achieved such a high honor just once in their high school career, but McGaha proved early on in her time with the Lady Eagles’ program that she’s a step above most.
“She’s done something that’s never been done here, and that just says a lot about her,” Lowe said. “Her body of work ranks her right up there with some of the best to have ever come through here.
“Her cousin, Alyssa McMahan, is one of the best guards I’ve seen come through here. She was All-State and went to the state tournament. Sheena Coggins was another one that comes to mind. She was All-State, too.
“Whitney Hartsell and Macy Webb are two more that come to mind as far as some of the best I’ve seen here. What Bralyn has done certainly puts her right up there with some of the best to put on a Lady Eagles uniform.”
McGaha has a long list of accolades to show for her high school career on The Hill. She’s been an All-District 2-A selection — both regular and postseason — each of her four years, and earned recognition as the league’s MVP on multiple occasions, including one final time in 2021 as the District 2-A Tournament MVP.
She helped lift the Lady Eagles program to their first region title in 15 years during the 2018-19 campaign.
As a four-year starter, McGaha eclipsed 1,000 points for her high school career as a junior.
McGaha came into the program in 2017, just as Lowe had taken over during the offseason leading up to the 2017-18 season. She was part of a loaded freshmen class that would help shape the next four years of the program and rewrite the history books along the way.
“We had a good summer the year I took over,” Lowe said. “We had 11 girls that year, and seven of them were freshmen. I really had no idea what to expect, but we played some good competition and had some good wins. That’s when I knew we could have something special.
“Bralyn took it all in stride. She let me coach her really hard. It ended up being that we were an extension of each other. By her junior and senior years she knew what I wanted to do on both ends of the floor and how I wanted the program to run.”
This year, the class of 2021 Lady Eagles added to their long list of achievements by capturing their fourth consecutive district title in both the tournament and regular season, all while completing a perfect 55-0 run in District 2-A competition throughout their four years with the program.
McGaha has been a focal point of that success. As the team’s point guard and floor general from day one of her freshman season she was tasked to be a leader and an extension of Lowe on the floor.
Over the last four years the accomplishments of this year’s seniors will speak for itself. The class of ‘21 will remembered for many years to come.
As for McGaha, the feat she achieved on Tuesday will be one that will never be forgotten.
“She’s a generational talent,” Lowe said. “She’s the type of talent that only comes through here once every 10 or 15 years. You don’t have a point guard like her very often. I was blessed to have her my first year and every year since.”
Cosby basketball, both boys’ and girls’ programs, has a proud and time-honored tradition of success that stretches back a long ways. That’s evident by the trophy case in the lobby of the gymnasium.
Now, they’ll have to make room because the mark McGaha has left on The Hill is going to take up a lot of space on that wall.
