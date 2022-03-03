The 13th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its regular season finale Saturday, hosting No. 14 Arkansas for Senior Day at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.
On Tuesday, Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 SEC) grabbed a win in its final true road game of the season at Georgia, 75-68. Leading the Vols was Josiah-Jordan James, who scored a career-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and had a season-high five assists.
Kennedy Chandler added 16 points and had four steals, while John Fulkerson scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting. Santiago Vescovi was the fourth Vol in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Saturday marks the second matchup this season between Tennessee and Arkansas. On Feb. 19 in Fayetteville, Arkansas defeated Tennessee, 58-48. Since 2018, Rick Barnes and his staff have guided the Volunteers to an 18-5 record in regular-season rematch games (SEC Tournament games not included).
