NEWPORT—As if Monday’s streak-ending victory wasn’t enough, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks took it a step further on Tuesday.
Rather than coming from behind, this time it was up to the Big Red to preserve a lead.
Situational hitting and outstanding defense in key moments allowed them to do so, though, as Cocke County picked up the season sweep over the Morristown West Trojans with a 5-4 win at home.
The win not only gives Cocke County (2-0, 2-0 District 2-AAA) an unbeaten start to the year in both regular season and district play, but secures the program’s first season sweep over Morristown West (0-2, 0-2 District 2-AAA) since 2001.
Kameron Wheeler led Tuesday night’s effort in a perfect 4-for-4 showing at the plate, as well as a 2-RBI single in the fourth to effectively seal the win for the Big Red.
“Really proud of Kam for bouncing back from last night,” CCHS coach Andy Chrisman said. “He was here when I pulled in today, already working on his swing. Glad to see his hard work pay off.”
Bryce Click got the start on the bump and lasted the first six innings. He struck out nine while allowing just five base hits. Dylan Ellison closed the game with a pair of strikeouts to preserve the lead and the win in the seventh.
“I told Bryce I would have let him finish the game if it were his second or third start,” Chrisman said. “But, he had 82 pitches and that was as far as we were willing to let him go in his first time out. He did a great job, tonight.
“In the end, Ellison came in and did what seniors do. He found a way to win it.”
The Trojans put the first two runs on the board in the top half of the first. Cocke County got one back in the bottom half with a 2-out RBI single off the bat of Bryce Click.
Click kept the momentum going by sitting West down in order in the second. Zac Cortez brought in the tying run on an RBI double to get Ellison across from second base. Cortez got across on a wild pitch before the inning ran out to give CCHS its first lead, 3-2.
The Fighting Cocks were stranded with the bases loaded, one at-bat shy of going through the order.
Morristown West had the tying run on third in each of the next two innings, but heads up plays by Cocke County’s outfield kept it in the lead going to the fifth.
CCHS added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, as Wheeler got ahold of a 1-0 pitch to bring in Josh Ellis and Brayden Clark to make it a 5-2 lead for the Big Red.
The Trojans got two back early in the fifth, and had the tying run on third again, but a ground-out to second would allow Cocke County to cling to a 5-4 lead going into the final two frames.
Cocke County went down in order in the fifth, and left one stranded on second to close the sixth. Morristown West moved the tying run to third once more in the game-deciding seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts by Ellison close the game and the series in favor of the Fighting Cocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.