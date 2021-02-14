SMYRNA—Championships are never given. They always have to be earned.
Even though the Newport Grammar Warriors had a largely uneventful path to Saturday’s TMSAA Class A State Championship game, having to earn their crown would be no different for them.
They had to go to overtime to do it, but Newport Grammar made history on Saturday, winning its first ever state title with a 34-30 win over the South Lawrence Stallions.
“I’m so happy for our boys,” Newport Grammar coach Tim Dockery said. “I’m so happy for our town, our school, our administrators, community. They’re all such a fantastic group. My emotions are all over the place, but this couldn’t have ended any better way.”
Kyler Hayes, who had a monster year all season long, led Newport Grammar in scoring with 19 points. Will Sutton joined him in double figures with 10 points.
“There’s not many out there like Kyler Hayes,” Dockery said. “Guys that rebound, run up and down the court and can do so much for a team. Like all of my eighth graders, I will miss Kyler. I think he’s got a long future ahead of him. Whoever gets him as a high school coach, know he’ll work hard for you.”
South Lawrence also had a pair finish in double figures. Jaxon Roberson had 12 points at the end of the night, and Mason Tidwell followed up with 11 for the Stallions.
In a tightly fought battle, where neither team led by more than four at any given moment, it seemed obvious four quarters would’t be enough to decide a winner and a champion.
The Warriors led 25-23 around the 3-minute mark of the fourth, but a Corben Reynolds three put the Stallions ahead by one with 3:07 left.
Oren Hazelwood, who had been quiet from the floor all night at that point, fired in a three of his own on the next trip down the floor, making it a 28-26 lead for NGS with less than three minutes to play.
South Lawrence would tie the game back up, but Sutton cashed in on an inbounds play out of a timeout to give the Warriors a 30-28 lead going into the final minute.
NGS had the ball and the lead with less than a minute remaining. Desperate for a break, South Lawrence created its own by forcing a turnover that led to points on the other end, tying the game with 50 ticks left on the clock.
With a shot to retake the lead, the Warriors missed on their next attempt, giving the Stallions the shot for the win.
With fouls to give, Newport Grammar opted to foul on three inbound attempts, which shaved six seconds off the clock. That left South Lawrence with two seconds to get the ball in and get a shot off. The strategy worked, as the final shot at the buzzer was a misfire and sent the game into overtime tied at 30.
“Our assistant coach, Blake (Briggs), discovered they had no more timeouts,” Dockery said. “Knowing they’d want a last second shot, we knew we’d guard them tight on the inbounds and foul to kill some clock. That way when they finally got a shot off they’d be hurried rather than getting to run a set.
“It pays to have assistant coaches like Blake. There’s so many things that happen in a game that one person can’t see. Having him in that moment allowed us to come up with a strategy to disrupt their shot at the win.”
Within the first minute of the extra period, Hazelwood followed up his three in the fourth with a quick basket to put the Warriors ahead, 32-30.
After South Lawrence missed on the opposite end, Dockery went with a bold strategy to start working on the clock. Once noticing this, the Stallions began to foul, but had fouls to give once overtime began.
Finally working the Warriors into the bonus, Hayes went to the line for a 1-and-1 attempt at the free-throw line. He sunk both shots, making it a two possession game with under a minute to play.
“We practice scenarios like that all the time,” Dockery said. “So when we make that call our kids know exactly what to do. They executed that plan to perfection, and in the end it all worked out.”
Needing a basket, South Lawrence was unsuccessful again. They’d come up empty on their next possession, as well.
Although the Warriors didn’t cash in on free-throws at the other end, the Stallions inability to score kept them ahead by two possessions with five seconds remaining.
At that point, the outcome was essentially set in stone. South Lawrence missed its final shot at the buzzer, but hardly anyone saw it miss anyway. By that time the Warriors on the floor had already raced to the other end of the floor, in full jubilation with the rest of their team.
The game was over, and they were state champions.
Entering the night, South Lawrence was a team most like NGS that the Warriors had faced all postseason.
The two programs shared similarities in results throughout the postseason. A slew of blowout wins. South Lawrence entered Saturday’s championship game with an average margin of victory by 37.3 points. Newport Grammar’s average margin of victory was 17.5.
Both teams had also only allowed one team to finish within a single digit margin of their victory throughout the tournament.
Newport Grammar had a seven point win over Chattanooga Prep in the Section 2-A Championship. South Lawrence had a nine point win over Humboldt in the Class A State Semifinals on Friday.
As alike as they were, though, both programs let their differences play out in an instant classic in front of a boisterous crowd. Not only was the game championship worthy, but the atmosphere was, too.
As the game tipped off, both teams traded the lead back and forth in the opening frame. Fittingly, it ended in an 8-8 tie.
South Lawrence jumped in a full-court press defense early in the game that bothered the Warriors for most of the first half. Turning them over consistently allowed South Lawrence to hold the lead for most of the first quarter.
“We knew we’d have a chance if we could get the ball past half court,” Dockery said. “They’re a real strong, guard oriented team. We knew if we could get it across we would compete with them. I had concerns after the first half, but we tightened the belt and really went after it."
Hayes helped keep it a tie game in the early portion of the second, but was forced to sit after picking up his second foul with over four minutes left until the half.
With Newport Grammar’s leading scorer, rebounder and enforcer on the interior on the bench, the Stallions took advantage with four unanswered points.
That quick spurt quickly led to Hayes’ return to the game, as NGS looked to stop the bleeding before the half.
“I didn’t have a choice but to put him back in,” Dockery said. “Trent Leas came in for him, and did a great job stepping up in that moment. But those two have such unique play styles and abilities, and in that moment we needed Kyler back in the game.
“I was surprised they didn’t go after him to get his third foul. They seemed okay to stay back and take jump shots. Still, we told Kyler to just put his hands up and stay there so he didn’t get in any further trouble.”
Fortunately for the Warriors, Hayes was able to avoid any additional foul trouble. South Lawrence went cold for the final three minutes of the second, but still went into the half holding a 14-10 lead.
Needing an answer after a woeful second quarter, NGS opened the second half on a mission.
Hayes went to work in the paint, scoring the Warriors’ first six points in the half to tie the game at 16-all.
After a quick timeout, the Stallions adjusted their defense to deny him the ball. Sutton had the answer, though, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to continue the offensive flow, and give Newport Grammar a 23-21 lead going into the fourth.
“When Will brings the ball up he always wants to go left with it,” Dockery said. “We wanted to reverse the ball, because we knew with a guy flashing in at the foul line if we reversed the ball across they’d have to atone for him, leaving Will open on the right for a shot.
“Will knocked both of them down. That’s a big play for a seventh grader. Two in a row.”
Although the Stallions would rally with some late-game theatrics to tie the game and send it into overtime, Newport Grammar shut them out in the extra period en route to the first ever state title for the Warriors program.
